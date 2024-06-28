Which point guards should the Phoenix Suns target in free agency?

So, the Phoenix Suns went through the entirety of the 2024 NBA Draft without selecting a point guard.

No reason to panic just yet, because the Suns still have free agency ahead of them — with the legal negotiating period for free agents beginning Sunday at 3 p.m. MST. Phoenix will, however, be limited in offering minimum contracts due to its standing in the second apron.

Despite the restrictions, there are still some worthwhile names on (or near) the market that the Suns would be well-served looking into.

Potential Suns point guard targets in free agency

Cam Payne, Philadelphia 76ers

Stats — 9.3 points, 1.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 0.6 steals per game; 31 games for Philadelphia

The former Sun could be interested in a return after he was traded twice in the last calendar year. Despite low minute totals in Philadelphia and Milwaukee, which traded him midseason, Payne found some consistency on his 3-point shot, shooting 39% over all 78 games following two down years in Phoenix.

Reggie Jackson, Charlotte Hornets

Stats — 10.2 points, 1.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 0.5 steals per game; 82 games for Denver

This name comes with a big caveat, because Jackson isn’t yet a free agent. During the draft, he was traded from Denver to Charlotte for three second-round picks, a move that saved Denver $5 million owed to Jackson in his contract year. If the Hornets decide to buy him out, the Suns should gauge Jackson’s level of interest.

Kyle Lowry, Philadelphia 76ers

Stats — 8.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 0.9 steals per game; 23 games for Philadelphia

The oldest body of the bunch at 38 years old, Lowry still has the right makeup as a veteran leader in any locker room. With more than 135 playoff games under his belt, he still hit 3s at a 40% clip and boasted a roughly 3-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio over his time with the Sixers.

Dennis Smith Jr., Brooklyn Nets

Stats — 6.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.2 steals per game; 56 games for Brooklyn

Although his shot still lags behind the rest of his game (below 30% from 3-point land in each of the last three seasons), Smith demonstrated great fortitude as a reserve guard for the Nets last season. He brings a tenacity on defense that helps him rack up steals as he shows sound playmaking as well.

Monte Morris, Minnesota Timberwolves

Stats — 5.1 points, 1.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 0.7 steals per game; 27 games for Minnesota

After playing just six of the first 51 games of the season for Detroit due to injury, the Pistons traded Morris to a contending Minnesota, where he struggled to find steady footing. As he found his long-range shot, the rest of his game rounded out, but he made more than two 3s in just one game.

Delon Wright, Miami Heat

Stats — 5.4 points, 1.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.4 steals per game; 14 games for Miami

Wright was bought out by Washington around the trade deadline, and he latched onto a competitive Miami squad, doing well in decent minutes when healthy. He had an outstanding assist-to-turnover ratio of 2.6-to-0.2 and shot decently at a 36.7% clip from deep.

Kris Dunn, Utah Jazz

Stats — 5.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.0 steal per game; 66 games for Utah

Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro has reported Utah would like to retain Dunn’s services, but if he does reach free agency it’s easy to see why Phoenix might be enticed with Dunn’s defense and playmaking after a season where Utah didn’t give him as much free reign to show those traits. He averaged 18.9 minutes per game after his 25.8 mark led to more production the season prior.