Arizona Cardinals rookie Marvin Harrison Jr.’s shoe game took a step forward this week, with the wide receiver and New Balance unveiling new football cleats for the upcoming season.

According to New Balance, the “NB Prodigy” and “NB Fortress” kicks are the first-ever football cleats produced by the sports apparel company. They’re running for $184.99 on New Balance’s website.

The low top prodigy cleats, which Harrison will don this season, are designed for skill players and feature a gold and white colorway.

The fortress look includes a black and gold high top and is tailored for those “waging in the game’s most intense battles.”

“Here’s to the start of a new legacy. We won’t settle for anything less than setting a new standard in football performance,” New Balance said on its website. “That’s why some of the best players in the world … have chosen to wear New Balance on the gridiron.”

In addition to Harrison, New Orleans’ Chase Young and Houston’s Will Anderson Jr. will also sport the new kicks. Young and Anderson helped wear-test prototype designs for the cleats ahead of the release.

Harrison enters his first NFL season after going No. 4 overall to the Cardinals in the 2024 NFL Draft.

He’s slated to take over as Arizona’s No. 1 receiving option in a room that includes Michael Wilson, Greg Dortch and Zay Jones.

“He’s pretty much everything I expected,” Wilson said during mandatory minicamp earlier this month. “He was bigger than I thought when I saw him and he’s just a really, really good dude.

“And for someone to have accomplished the things that he’s accomplished, you wouldn’t know that in a regular conversation. I think that’s always special when someone’s grounded and very humble despite having accomplished so much. That’s pretty rare to be around.”

