Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Phoenix Suns’ 2024 Summer League schedule announced

Jun 28, 2024, 9:34 AM

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Phoenix Suns now know their schedule for the NBA Summer League taking place in Las Vegas next month.

The Summer Suns are back in action July 13, tipping off against the Golden State Warriors at the Thomas & Mack Center. This could be the first look at Suns rookies Ryan Dunn and Oso Ighodaro as well as two-way signing Jalen Bridges.

Three days later, the Suns will face off against the Indiana Pacers before taking on the Oklahoma City Thunder on July 17.

RELATED STORIES

The Summer Suns then match up with the Milwaukee Bucks on July 19.

If the Suns are among the top four teams after those four games are played, they’ll move onto the playoffs, which begin on July 21. The championship game will be held the following day.

But if the Suns don’t qualify for the playoffs, they’ll be one of 26 teams playing a consolation game from July 20-21.

A full look at the schedule with dates, times and broadcast information included:

Phoenix Suns’ 2024 Summer League schedule

*Subject to change*

Date

Opponent

Venue

Time (MST)

TV

Saturday, July 13

Golden State

Thomas & Mack Center

8:00 p.m.

ESPN2

Tuesday, July 16

Indiana

Cox Pavillion

1:00 p.m.

ESPNU

Wednesday, July 17

Oklahoma City

Cox Pavilion

5:00 p.m.

NBA TV

Friday, July 19

Milwaukee

Thomas & Mack Center

1:00 p.m.

NBA TV

July 20 or July 21

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

Phoenix Suns

Kyle Lowry #7 and Cameron Payne #22 of the Philadelphia 76ers speak in the first half against the B...

Damon Allred

Which point guards should the Phoenix Suns target in free agency?

Hampered by second-apron restrictions, which NBA free agents should the Phoenix Suns target to fill their point guard vacancy?

1 hour ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Bickley Blast: Is Mat Ishbia overly optimistic about the Phoenix Suns?

Dan Bickley takes a closer look at the Phoenix Suns owner's recent tweet and ponders if Mat Ishbia is so overly optimistic to the point of gaslighting fans.

2 hours ago

Suns wing Josh Okogie...

Arizona Sports

Suns’ Josh Okogie declines player option to become free agent, per report

Phoenix Suns guard Josh Okogie has reportedly declined his $2.95 million player option and will enter unrestricted free agency.

5 hours ago

Ryan Dunn slams it home...

Arizona Sports

Phoenix Suns’ 2024 NBA Draft class receives above-average grades

How did NBA analysts grade the Phoenix Suns' 2024 NBA Draft class? A closer look from around the association.

6 hours ago

Ryan Dunn celebrates after being drafted 28th overall by the Phoenix Suns (via trade with Denver Nu...

Damon Allred

ESPN’s Pelton: Phoenix Suns earn a B+ for 2024 NBA Draft haul

ESPN NBA analyst Kevin Pelton was a fan of the Suns' draft, giving the team a B+ for the added defensive versatility across two picks.

17 hours ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Empire of the Suns live: Reacting to Phoenix Suns draft and what is next in free agency

Empire of the Suns live: Suns draft Ryan Dunn after trade-down with Nuggets Video/Photo: Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports and Phoenix Suns/NBA Arizona Sports has the permission and the rights to shoot video from the NBA and the Phoenix Suns.

18 hours ago

Phoenix Suns’ 2024 Summer League schedule announced