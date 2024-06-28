The Phoenix Suns now know their schedule for the NBA Summer League taking place in Las Vegas next month.

The Summer Suns are back in action July 13, tipping off against the Golden State Warriors at the Thomas & Mack Center. This could be the first look at Suns rookies Ryan Dunn and Oso Ighodaro as well as two-way signing Jalen Bridges.

Three days later, the Suns will face off against the Indiana Pacers before taking on the Oklahoma City Thunder on July 17.

The Summer Suns then match up with the Milwaukee Bucks on July 19.

If the Suns are among the top four teams after those four games are played, they’ll move onto the playoffs, which begin on July 21. The championship game will be held the following day.

But if the Suns don’t qualify for the playoffs, they’ll be one of 26 teams playing a consolation game from July 20-21.

A full look at the schedule with dates, times and broadcast information included:

Phoenix Suns’ 2024 Summer League schedule

*Subject to change*

Date Opponent Venue Time (MST) TV Saturday, July 13 Golden State Thomas & Mack Center 8:00 p.m. ESPN2 Tuesday, July 16 Indiana Cox Pavillion 1:00 p.m. ESPNU Wednesday, July 17 Oklahoma City Cox Pavilion 5:00 p.m. NBA TV Friday, July 19 Milwaukee Thomas & Mack Center 1:00 p.m. NBA TV July 20 or July 21 TBD TBD TBD TBD

Follow @AZSports