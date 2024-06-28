Grand Canyon University forward Gabe McGlothan has agreed to an Exhibit-10 contract to join the Denver Nuggets, per Shams Charania.

McGlothan won the college slam dunk contest this past season that was hosted at GCU’s arena in Phoenix.

McGlothan graduated from Chandler Basha High School in 2018 and started his collegiate career at Southeast Missouri State before transferring to GCU in 2019.

In his final season at GCU, McGlothan averaged 12.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He also shot 47.7 percent from the field and 39.8 percent from three-point range.

McGlothan and the ‘Lopes finished the 2023-24 season with a 30-5 record, on their way to winning the WAC tournament.

The ‘Lopes would get their first tournament win in program history with a win over fifth-seeded St. Mary’s, before losing to eventual Final Four team Alabama.

McGlothan is the first GCU player to sign an NBA contract since they transitioned to a Division 1 program for the 2013-14 season.

His ‘Lopes teammate, Tyon Grant-Foster, would’ve likely joined him in the NBA ranks but he was a last-minute withdrawal from the draft and announced he would return to GCU for next season.

