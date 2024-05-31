The NBA announced 93 early entry players withdrew from the 2024 NBA Draft on Thursday, a list that included Grand Canyon’s Tyon Grant-Foster.

Arizona Wildcats Caleb Love, Jaden Bradley and KJ Lewis also withdrew, although their returns to Tucson were previously known.

Grant-Foster helped GCU reach the Big Dance and win its first NCAA Tournament game in program history. Grant-Foster led the Lopes with 22 points against Saint Mary’s in the opening round.

The senior averaged 20.1 points per game with 6.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.5 blocks last season. He was the WAC Player of the Year.

He went to the NBA Draft Combine, where he measured at 6-feet, 5.75 inches. His wingspan measured at 6-feet, 11.75 inches. He did not participate in drills, though.

When Grant-Foster declared for the draft, he called it a life-long dream to reach the NBA. Grant-Foster can either return to Grand Canyon — which brings back key contributors such as Ray Harrison, Duke Brennan and Collin Moore — or try his luck playing professionally in another league.

Grant-Foster overcame a harrowing medical scare before becoming a difference-maker at GCU.

He missed more than a year of basketball after collapsing in the locker room while playing for DePaul in 2021. He was resuscitated, spent 10 days in the hospital and received an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator.

Shortly after, he attempted to play in a pickup game, where he collapsed again. He was sent to the hospital where he received a second heart surgery in the spring of 2022.

Grant-Foster spent 16 months recovering before doctors cleared him to play in March 2023. He transferred to GCU and lived with his cousin, Suns player Ish Wainright.

The NBA Draft is from June 26-27.

