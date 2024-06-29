Close
Phoenix Rising FC, head coach Danny Stone part ways after blowout loss

Jun 29, 2024, 3:34 PM

danny-stone-rising...

The Phoenix Rising FC soccer club parted ways with head coach Danny Stone, the club announced Saturday. (Photo by Phoenix Rising FC)

(Photo by Phoenix Rising FC)

Aaron Schmidt's Profile Picture

BY AARON SCHMIDT


Arizona Sports

Phoenix Rising FC has parted ways with head coach Danny Stone, the club announced Saturday.

This comes a day after the club suffered a 5-1 road loss to Memphis 901 FC. Prior to this loss, the team recorded back-to-back draws in which the Rising scored just one goal between the two matches.

“Danny Stone has been a dedicated and influential part of the club over the last three years,” said Phoenix Rising President Bobby Dulle in a statement announcing the team’s decision. “His commitment and contributions, from his work with our youth teams to his time as head coach, have been invaluable.

“He was an instrumental part of winning the championship last fall, and we want to thank him for his professionalism and unwavering dedication. On behalf of our owners, front office and fans, we extend our deepest gratitude to Danny for his efforts and wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors.”

Stone had been with the Rising since 2021, when he became an assistant coach under Rick Schantz and helped the team achieve the best record in the Western Conference.

He was named head coach last January — after former head coach Juan Guerra left to join Major League Soccer’s Houston Dynamo as an assistant coach — and led the club to a 5-6-6 record at the helm.

Rising assistant coach Diego Gómez will serve as interim head coach while the club conducts its search.

Gómez, a former goalkeeper with Real Madrid and FC Barcelona, began coaching after retiring in 2013, taking the reins at FC Milan in Hong Kong. He also had tenures with DV7 Academy, Queensboro FC II, Albion SC and most recently Irvine Zeta (2023-24).

The Rising (5-6-6, 21 points) are currently sixth place in the USL Championship Western Conference. They take on San Antonio FC next Saturday.

