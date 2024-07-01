Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

CARDINALS CORNER

Varying skillsets in Arizona Cardinals WRs room give Drew Petzing options

Jul 1, 2024, 10:48 AM | Updated: 10:50 am

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Cardinals reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

TEMPE — The Arizona Cardinals wide receivers room was among the biggest positional revamps for the franchise this offseason.

There are more mouths to feed entering Year 2 under the new regime, with No. 4 overall pick and projected No. 1 option Marvin Harrison Jr. headlining a restoration project that includes returners Michael Wilson and Greg Dortch alongside veteran newcomer Zay Jones.

Each of them brings something different to the table, from Harrison’s downfield abilities to Dortch’s shiftiness out of the slot.

And that’s without mentioning third-year pro tight end Trey McBride, who is poised to see his fair share of targets following a breakout 2023 campaign.

It’s a good problem for offensive coordinator Drew Petzing and quarterback Kyler Murray to have.

RELATED STORIES

“We’re going to petition the league for two footballs at all times,” Petzing said of the wide receivers room of Tuesday. “It’s a variety of skillsets. It’s guys who do things well, so it allows us to be multiple and allows us to attack defenses in different ways.

“You never know exactly week to week where the weakness is or where you’re going to need to exploit. If you have everybody doing one thing really well and that’s not the matchup that week, it’s hard to adjust. I think that’s certainly going to be part of who we are and certainly a part of who we always want to be in all facets.”

As for any potential hurt feelings over target shares or snaps, Petzing doesn’t envision that being a detrimental factor to the overall cohesiveness of the unit. The diva meter within Arizona’s WRs room appears to be at a low. The bond being formed between Harrison and Wilson is a good example of that.

It’s a nod to the mentality general manager Monti Ossenfort and head coach Jonathan Gannon seek out and demand from their players of all skill levels.

“The focus is always going to be on winning. That’s never going to change,” Petzing said. “If that’s your No. 1 goal that at the end of the day we’re winning and we’re doing the things to put ourselves in positions, guys are going to be happy they’re here and happy they’re contributing. Certainly, great players want the ball. You want them to want the ball.

“I’ve been around guys that always wanted the ball not because they’re selfish necessarily, they felt like it was the best way to win. You want those players, you want those guys on the roster. … I think based on the character of these guys we have in the room, I don’t really worry about that.”

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray throws a pass during mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals inside linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. looks on during mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals defensive linemen run through drills during mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Darius Robinson gets a drink during mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray looks on during mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals inside linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. looks on during mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals TE Trey McBride makes a catch during mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Justin Jones runs through drills during mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DC Nick Rallis looks on during mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals TE Trey McBride makes a catch during mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Cardinals Corner

Zaven Collins and Robert Rodriguez work during OTAs...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals Corner podcast: Arizona’s 3 big questions ahead of training camp

Questions are aplenty when it comes to the Cardinals' roster. But which ones reign above the rest? The Cardinals Corner podcast dives in.

3 days ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Cardinals Corner: Biggest questions ahead of Arizona Cardinals training camp

Questions are aplenty when it comes to the Arizona Cardinals' roster construction. But which ones reign above the rest? Arizona Sports' Cardinals reporter Tyler Drake and do-it-all contributor Lauren Koval dive into their three big question marks for Arizona with training camp next up on the docket. Subscribe, rate 5 stars and follow @AZCardsCorner, @Tdrake4sports and @koval_lauren on X!

3 days ago

New Balance football cleats...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals’ Marvin Harrison Jr., New Balance unveil 1st-ever football cleats

Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr.'s shoe game just took a step forward, with the wide receiver and New Balance unveiling new football cleats.

3 days ago

Trey McBride makes a catch during minicamp...

Tyler Drake

Trey McBride’s confidence continues to grow with Tight End University invite

Arizona Cardinals TE Trey McBride added a new extracurricular activity to his NFL resume this offseason: Tight End University attendee.

5 days ago

Greg Dortch looks on during OTAs...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals’ Greg Dortch hungrier than ever in expanded offensive role

After seeing limited offensive opportunities in the past, Cardinals wide receiver Greg Dortch is getting a legit chance to shine in 2024.

11 days ago

Kyzir White and his teammates look on during OTAs...

Tyler Drake

White: Cardinals showing new level of maturity in Year 2 of regime

Kyzir White isn't big on comparing teams. He has, however, seen some early similarities between the 2024 Cardinals and 2022 Eagles.

12 days ago

Varying skillsets in Arizona Cardinals WRs room give Drew Petzing options