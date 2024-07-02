Big 12 football preseason media poll for 2024

Close
Big 12 football preseason media poll: Bar set high for Arizona, low for ASU

Jul 2, 2024, 9:53 AM | Updated: 9:54 am

Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan of the Arizona Wildcats celebrates with Noah Fifita...

Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan #4 of the Arizona Wildcats celebrates with Noah Fifita #11 after catching a 50-yard touchdown reception against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the second half of the NCAAF game at Mountain America Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Big 12 released its 2024 football preseason media poll Tuesday with former Pac-12 teams expected to finish first as well as last.

The Utah Utes are projected by the conference’s media members to win the conference as it expands by four teams, while the Arizona State Sun Devils are expected to finish 16th.

The Arizona Wildcats are the second debuting Big 12 squad in the top five, following Kansas State, Oklahoma State and Kansas in the voting. Under first-year Wildcats coach Brent Brennan, Arizona notably returns a strong group of players, especially on the offensive end led by quarterback Noah Fifita and receiver Tetairoa McMillan.

Arizona went 10-3 last season under then-coach Jedd Fisch, finishing with a win against Oklahoma in the Alamo Bowl.

The last of the former Pac-12 schools, the Colorado Buffaloes, are projected to finish 11th in the preseason poll.

ASU enters the Big 12 in head coach Kenny Dillingham’s second year on the job. The Sun Devils went 3-9 last season.

The Big 12 will hold media days next Tuesday and Wednesday, July 9-10, in Las Vegas.

Arizona State players in attendance at Allegiant Stadium will include running back Cam Skattebo, defensive lineman Clayton Smith, offensive lineman Leif Fautanu and defensive back Xavion Alford.

Arizona will be represented by Fifita, McMillan, defensive back Gunner Maldonado and linebacker Jacob Manu.

Big 12 football preseason media poll for 2024

1. Utah Utes – 906 points (20 first-place votes)
2. Kansas State Wildcats – 889 points (19)
3. Oklahoma State Cowboys – 829 points (14)
4. Kansas Jayhawks – 772 (5)
5. Arizona Wildcats – 762 (3)
6. Iowa State Cyclones – 661
7. West Virginia Mountaineers – 581
8. UCF Knights – 551
9. Texas Tech Red Raiders – 532
10. TCU Horned Frogs – 436
11. Colorado Buffaloes – 400
12. Baylor Bears – 268
13. BYU Cougars – 215
14. Cincinnati Bearcats – 196
15. Houston Cougars – 157
16. Arizona State Sun Devils – 141

