Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Second-round draft pick Oso Ighodaro signs four-year deal with Suns

Jul 4, 2024, 12:19 PM | Updated: 12:33 pm

Marquette's Oso Ighodaro...

Oso Ighodaro #13 of the Marquette Golden Eagles controls the ball as Mohamed Diarra #23 of the North Carolina State Wolfpack during the 1st half of the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament game at American Airlines Center on March 29, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Oso Ighodaro, the No. 40 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, has signed a four-year, $7.9 million contract with the Phoenix Suns, ESPN’s Bobby Marks reported on Thursday.

The deal includes two fully guaranteed years, a partial guarantee in year three, and a team option in year four that will be fully guaranteed if the team picks up the option. The big man from Marquette will have one of the higher salaries of any player selected in the second round of the draft.

The Suns clearly saw something in Ighodaro, trading their No. 56 pick — which was acquired from Denver in a trade-down — as well as the No. 51 pick — acquired in a trade with Boston — to move up and select the Phoenix Desert Vista High School product.

Ighodaro is a 6-foot-11, 235-pound offensive piece who shot 62% for his four-year career and averaged 13.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.1 steals as a senior.

RELATED STORIES

However, he doesn’t often shoot from beyond the arc and shot just 62% from the foul line at Marquette. But his midrange game was superb, hitting 52% of his shots that were classified as two-point jumpers.

Ighodaro started 72 games in his last two years and earned back-to-back Second Team All-Big East honors.

Leading up to the draft, the Suns were expected to prioritize adding another center. The team struggled while center Jusuf Nurkic went to the bench for a rest, exemplifying the team’s dire need for another big man.

Ighodaro will play alongside Phoenix stars Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal as the team will soon embark on its first season under former Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer, who was hired by the Suns in May.

Phoenix Suns

Jalen Bridges celebrates...

Arizona Sports

Baylor’s Jalen Bridges agrees to 2-way contract with Suns

The Phoenix Suns signed Baylor forward Jalen Bridges to a two-way contract, the team announced on Thursday.

25 minutes ago

Ryan Dunn celebrates after being drafted 28th overall by the Denver Nuggets during the first round ...

Payne Moses

Suns rookie Ryan Dunn wants to adopt a scorer’s mindset, learn from NBA’s best

Newly signed Suns rookie Ryan Dunn fully understands that Phoenix is hot but is ready to put his game through the purifying fire. 

1 day ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Suns’ Ryan Dunn not backing down to anyone in the NBA

Phoenix Suns rookie forward Ryan Dunn spoke with Bickley & Marotta about his excitement of joining the team and said he hopes to be a defensive force this coming season.

1 day ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Ryan Dunn is ‘excited’ to be with the Suns

Suns rookie forward Ryan Dunn joined Bickley & Marotta, and expressed his excitement to be with the team, and in the NBA.

1 day ago

LeBron James...

Associated Press

Reports: LeBron James re-signs with Lakers, contract includes no-trade clause

LeBron James' new contract with the Los Angles Lakers reportedly includes a no-trade clause and a second-year player option.

1 day ago

Damion Lee celebrates draining a three-pointer...

Arizona Sports

Damion Lee returning to Suns on 1-year contract, per report

Damion Lee did not pick up his player option with the Phoenix Suns but, according to Adrian Wojnarowski, will return on a one-year contract.

1 day ago

Second-round draft pick Oso Ighodaro signs four-year deal with Suns