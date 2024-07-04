Close
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Torey Lovullo: Ketel Marte will lead off for NL at All-Star Game

Jul 4, 2024, 4:59 PM

D-backs vs. Dodgers on July 3, 2024. (Felisa Cardenas/Arizona Sports)...

D-backs vs. Dodgers on July 3, 2024. (Felisa Cardenas/Arizona Sports)

(Felisa Cardenas/Arizona Sports)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


LOS ANGELES — Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo has played around with his National League batting order for the All-Star Game, but one slot is set in stone.

Lovullo told D-backs second baseman Ketel Marte he would bat first after the latter learned he made the squad on Wednesday.

The fans voted Marte to his second career All-Star Game, and since the D-backs won the NL pennant last season, Lovullo will be his manager.

On Thursday, Lovullo said he is committing to Marte leading off.

“Pretty amazing when you’re going over those names, right?” Lovullo said. “It was a lot of fun for me. I’m going to be around some really, really special players. I’m not going to take that for granted.”

Marte is the only Diamondbacks player pegged to start.

The switch-hitter typically leads off against left-handed pitchers and bats second against righties. As a lead-off man this year, Marte has a .306/.375/.550 batting line with nine home runs and 12 doubles. He has four lead-off home runs this season already.

Marte hit eighth at the 2019 All-Star Game.

Lovullo mentioned Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani will probably bat second or third and hit in the first inning.

The NL starting group alongside Marte and Ohtani as voted by the fans is: Milwaukee catcher William Contreras and outfielder Christian Yelich; San Diego outfielders Jurickson Profar and Fernando Tatis Jr.; Philadelphia shortstop Trea Turner, third baseman Alec Bohm and first baseman Bryce Harper.

Harper (left hamstring strain) and Tatis (right thigh bone stress reaction) are both on the IL. Tatis is targeting a post-break return, while Harper’s Midsummer Classic status is uncertain.

