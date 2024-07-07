The Arizona Diamondbacks picked up a 7-5 win in San Diego after the Padres’ defense fell flat in the 10th inning and the D-backs’ bullpen stepped up with its back against the wall.

Geraldo Perdomo’s successful lead-off bunt opened up a window for the D-backs, especially after Randal Grichuk — Friday night’s near-hero pinch hitting for Joc Pederson on Saturday — worked a walk to load the bases.

Christian Walker cashed in with a groundball that found the hole in the defense, bringing home two runs.

Jake McCarthy later grounded into a fielder’s choice that saw Grichuk come home, giving a three-run lead to Thyago Vieira, who got the ball to start the bottom of the 10th.

D-backs’ bullpen fights through adversity

Vieira walked his first batter, Manny Machado, to bring the tying run to the plate for San Diego. Donovan Solano then knocked a ball just past Corbin Carroll in right field for a double, bringing home one run and leaving two more runners in scoring position with no outs.

He walked the go-ahead run onto first base shortly after as he was unable to find the strike zone.

Vieira recorded his first out on his 22nd pitch, a strikeout, coming off the mound in favor of Humberto Castellanos immediately after.

Castellanos — making just his third D-backs appearance — struck out Ha-Seong Kim, who earlier tied the game in the eighth for San Diego with an RBI double. Then it was a flyout from Kyle Higashioka to end the game.

Paul Sewald had an off day after two straight blown saves, his first two of the year.

