D-backs storm ahead with 3-run 10th inning, fend off Padres response

Jul 6, 2024, 10:25 PM | Updated: 10:50 pm

Geraldo Perdomo #2 of the Arizona Diamondbacks scores ahead of the tag of Kyle Higashioka #20 of th...

Geraldo Perdomo #2 of the Arizona Diamondbacks scores ahead of the tag of Kyle Higashioka #20 of the San Diego Padres during the tenth inning of a baseball game at Petco Park on July 6, 2024 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

(Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona Diamondbacks picked up a 7-5 win in San Diego after the Padres’ defense fell flat in the 10th inning and the D-backs’ bullpen stepped up with its back against the wall.

Geraldo Perdomo’s successful lead-off bunt opened up a window for the D-backs, especially after Randal Grichuk — Friday night’s near-hero pinch hitting for Joc Pederson on Saturday — worked a walk to load the bases.

Christian Walker cashed in with a groundball that found the hole in the defense, bringing home two runs.

Jake McCarthy later grounded into a fielder’s choice that saw Grichuk come home, giving a three-run lead to Thyago Vieira, who got the ball to start the bottom of the 10th.

