The Arizona Diamondbacks’ comeback attempt of two clutch home runs in the ninth inning on Friday came up short as Manny Machado homered off Paul Sewald to walk it off for the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, 10-8.

In the top half of the ninth, outfielder Alek Thomas opened the door for a comeback after Arizona entered the inning down 7-2.

Back-to-back singles from Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Gabi Moreno before a walk by Jake McCarthy loaded the bases for Thomas, who let it rip on a first-pitch fastball right down the middle, flashing his famous home run celebration as he rounded the bases.

ALEK THOMAS GRAND SLAM. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/xF5nikSTjU — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) July 6, 2024

Thomas rejoined the D-backs on Tuesday and was 1-for-8 without any RBIs since returning before Friday. With the grand slam, Thomas doubled his RBI total on the season.

Corbin Carroll followed the grand slam by pushing for a double to represent the tying run in scoring position. Earlier in the first, Carroll had pushed for his first double of the game before Joc Pederson homered to deep center on a full count to give Arizona the early 2-0 lead.

Grichuk, pinch hitting for All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte, smashed the go-ahead home run to deep left.

D-backs batters had gone three-up, three-down in four of the seven scoreless innings but made the most of the two innings in which they scored runs.

Paul Sewald gave up the game-tying home run to first Padres batter Jurickson Profar on a full count before surrendering the walk-off to Machado shortly after.

What is Ketel Marte’s status going into the rest of the road trip?

D-backs manager Torey Lovullo said postgame Marte came off the field with low back tightness, which led to Grichuk getting the at-bat with the game on the line.

The All-Star starting second baseman and lead-off hitter is day-to-day going forward, Lovullo added.

Arizona has two more games in San Diego before a four-game series at home against the Atlanta Braves. Brandon Pfaadt will take the mound for Arizona on Saturday against Matt Waldron.

First pitch is at 6:40 p.m. on the Arizona Sports app, ArizonaSports.com and 98.7.

Follow @AZSports