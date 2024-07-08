Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Devin Booker applauds Ishbia’s support of Kevin Durant amid trade rumors

Jul 7, 2024, 8:49 PM

Phoenix Suns player Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns head coach Mike Budenholzer and owner Mat Ishbia att...

Phoenix Suns player Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns head coach Mike Budenholzer and owner Mat Ishbia attend the game between the Phoenix Mercury and the Indiana Fever at Footprint Center on June 30, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Fever defeated the Mercury 88-82. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Kellan Olson's Profile Picture

BY KELLAN OLSON


Suns reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

LAS VEGAS — Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker while at Team USA minicamp for the 2024 Paris Olympics on Sunday applauded owner Mat Ishbia’s post on social media before the 2024 NBA Draft that shut down trade rumors regarding Kevin Durant.

“Never seen an owner do something like that before,” Booker said. “It just shows you what type of guy Mat is. He’s all in to the group that we have. We believe in the group that we have and the talent that we have.”

Durant’s name circulated following the Houston Rockets making a trade with the Brooklyn Nets that involved Houston acquiring some of the Suns’ future draft capital that Phoenix sent to Brooklyn as a part of the original deal for Durant.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported part of the reasoning behind the move was because the Rockets wanted to trade for Durant. The reporting included Phoenix’s intention to run it back, which had already been publicly stated by general manager James Jones. Regardless, the toothpaste was now out of the tube.

RELATED STORIES

The following day on the morning of the draft, Ishbia shared his support to shut it down: “Phoenix loves Kevin Durant and Kevin Durant loves Phoenix, and we are competing for a championship this year because we have the team to do it.”

Durant shared his understandable frustration with Yahoo! Sports’ Vincent Goodwill, as this was the latest of several news cycles over Durant’s career that create wonder around his future based off reporting not from his side of the situation.

“Especially when you can just make up lies and everybody gonna believe you,” Durant said. “You can just press the ‘KD wanna leave’ button anytime you want some attention.”

Durant went on to share he is in daily contact with Phoenix about what is next.

What this offseason has been for the Suns is keeping their core players together and hoping for more success in Year 2 of this group, an initial struggle the league’s history suggests is necessary for most teams before becoming great.

“Yeah, you gotta do it,” Booker said of that notion. “Boston went through it. Obviously the addition of Jrue (Holiday) helps out a lot. Moving forward, you live and you learn. I think experience is the best teacher.”

Phoenix Suns

Tyrese Samuel #4 of the Florida Gators and Dylan James #13 of the Georgia Bulldogs reach for a reb...

Arizona Sports

Phoenix Suns announce Las Vegas Summer League roster

The Phoenix Suns announced their roster for the Las Vegas Summer League on Sunday, which includes the team's two draft picks.

4 hours ago

Phoenix Suns big man Bol Bol...

Arizona Sports

Bol Bol staying with Phoenix Suns on 1-year deal, team announces

Phoenix Suns reserve big man Bol Bol will stay with the team on a one-year deal after a limited but promising season with the team last year, the team announced Sunday.

4 hours ago

Kevin Durant has a minor calf strain and was sidelined to begin Team USA camp in Las Vegas, accordi...

Arizona Sports

Kevin Durant sidelined with calf strain to start Team USA camp, report says

Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant has a minor calf strain and was sidelined for the first two days of Team USA training camp in Las Vegas, The Athletic reported Sunday.

7 hours ago

Kevin Durant #7 of Team United States celebrates following the United States' victory over France i...

Kellan Olson

Kevin Durant enters 4th Olympics with all-time Team USA legacy

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant has a stacked resume and at the top of it is the rightful claim as the best Team USA men's player ever.

8 hours ago

Gold medallists Kevin Durant #5 of the United States and LeBron James #6 of the United States celeb...

Kellan Olson

Kevin Durant, LeBron James lead Team USA Olympic squad for perhaps last ride

Two storied careers could be going through their last Team USA journey and it's another link shared between Kevin Durant and LeBron James.

1 day ago

Damion Lee celebrates draining a three-pointer...

Arizona Sports

Damion Lee re-signs with Suns, team announces

The Phoenix Suns have re-signed guard Damion Lee to a one-year contract, the team officially announced on Saturday.

1 day ago

Devin Booker applauds Ishbia’s support of Kevin Durant amid trade rumors