PHOENIX SUNS

Valley Suns announce hire of general manager Brendan Sabean

Jul 8, 2024, 11:08 AM

Valley Suns GM Brendan Sabean...

Valley Suns photo of new general manager Brendan Sabean. (Graphic via Valley Suns)

(Graphic via Valley Suns)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Valley Suns announced Monday that Brendan Sabean will be the first general manager of the G League team set to begin its inaugural season.

Sabean left his role as assistant general manager of the Austin Spurs to join the Phoenix Suns’ minor league squad.

He comes with ties to Arizona and the Valley.

Sabean earned a master’s degree at Grand Canyon University in 2016.

He became a volunteer assistant at Western Texas College and then returned as a graduate assistant at GCU.

Sabean eventually became the Antelopes’ director of basketball operations before he left for a job as director of player programs for the Austin Spurs, the San Antonio Spurs’ G League affiliate, in 2018. He was later promoted to his assistant GM position.

Sabean earned his bachelor’s degree at Gonzaga and worked as a student manager under head coach Mark Few and then-assistant Tommy Lloyd, who is now in charge of the Arizona Wildcats.

The Valley Suns have yet to announce their coaching staff hires but acquired the returning rights to a handful of players through the expansion draft in June. That gives the Valley Suns the players’ rights if they opt into playing for the G League this coming season.

Valley Suns G League expansion draft results

Garrison Brooks (Westchester Knicks)
Chaundee Brown Jr. (South Bay Lakers)
Gary Clark (Salt Lake City Stars)
Matt Lewis (Westchester Knicks)
Didi Louzada (Cleveland Charge)
Theo Maledon (Sioux Falls Skyforce)
Emmanuel Mudiay (Iowa Wolves)
Mychal Mulder (Capital City Go-Go)
Jahlil Okafor (Delaware Blue Coats)
Justin Smith (Delaware Blue Coats)
Denzel Valentine (Raptors 905)
Quinndary Weatherspoon (South Bay Lakers)
Lindell Wigginton (Cleveland Charge)
Trevion Williams (Sioux Falls Skyforce)

Valley Suns announce hire of general manager Brendan Sabean