Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA STATE

‘He has it all really:’ Ex-ASU swimmer Leon Marchand gearing up for Paris Olympics

Jul 8, 2024, 6:59 PM

Leon Marchand swims...

Leon Marchand competes in the Men's 400m Individual Medley prelims on Day 3 of the TYR Pro Swim Series San Antonio at Northside Swim Center on April 12, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

(Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Most of the big stars from the last Olympics will be back at the pool in Paris.

Caeleb Dressel. Katie Ledecky. Ariarne Titmus. Emma McKeon.

But the local favorite might just shine brightest of them all.

France’s Léon Marchand has drawn comparisons to the great Michael Phelps, a link that was only strengthened by Phelps’ longtime coach, Bob Bowman, overseeing the 22-year-old’s rise to prominence.

RELATED STORIES

At last summer’s world championships in Fukuoka, Marchand broke Phelps’ 15-year-old world record in the 400-meter individual medley, to go along with victories in the 200 IM and 200 butterfly — two more of Phelps’ signature events.

“Leon has several things that make him a great,” Bowman said. “He has speed and he has endurance. So he kind of has the whole package that you want, and so far he’s done well under pressure, which is the other piece of that equation. He has it all really.”

Marchand will also have the home-pool advantage in Paris, where the swimming will be contested in a temporary facility set up inside the La Défense Arena, the 30,000-seat home of the rugby club Racing 92.

The place figures to be especially loud every time Marchand steps up on the blocks.

“I get to swim the (400) IM against the world record holder in his home country,” said Carson Foster, the top American hopeful. “That atmosphere is going to be electric.”

Marchand, who swam for Bowman at Arizona State, competed in four events at the Tokyo Games, with a best showing of sixth in the 400 individual medley.

But he emerged as one of the sport’s rising stars at the 2022 world championships in Budapest, and his performance the following year in Fukuoka only raised the stakes heading into his home-country Olympics.

“When I came back from Tokyo, I was like, ‘Damn, this is like a game-changer. Now I can actually beat those guys pretty soon,’” Marchand said. ”I know I can train better. I know I can improve this.”

Arizona State

Kevin Durant walking off court...

Dan Bickley

Is this year the worst in Arizona sports history?

After the Coyotes left, the Suns were swept, ASU hit rock bottom and the D-backs' bad luck, is this year the worst in Arizona sports history?

14 days ago

Simone Manuel reacts after winning the Women's 50 freestyle finals Sunday, June 23, 2024, at the US...

Associated Press

Simone Manuel claims individual Olympic race after training at ASU under Bob Bowman

Simone Manuel, who trained at Arizona State under Michael Phelps' longtime coach Bob Bowman, won the 50-meter freestyle Olympic qualifier.

15 days ago

Mountain America Stadium...

Aaron Schmidt

Arizona State tops Pac-12 average APR for 3rd straight year

The Sun Devils recorded a multiyear Academic Progress Rate (APR) average of 994 over a four-year period, topping the Pac-12 for the third year in a row.

1 month ago

Three-star athlete Lee Fuimaono committed to Arizona State football on Saturday. (X photo/@LeePukaF...

David Veenstra

Arizona State football adds 3-star ATH in Lee Fuimaono

Three-star athlete Lee Fuimaono committed to Arizona State football following a visit to Tempe over the weekend, he announced on X.

1 month ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Reaction to Arizona State basketball stealing a big recruit from Arizona

The guys react to top-25 basketball recruit Joson Sanon flipping from Tucson to Tempe and how he improves Bobby Hurley's team. Plus, why Jeremy hates the announced kickoff times for the upcoming football season.

1 month ago

2-time PGA Tour winner and former Arizona State golfer Grayson Murray dies at age of 30, PGA tour ...

Associated Press

2-time PGA Tour winner and former ASU golfer Grayson Murray dies at 30

Two-time PGA Tour winner and former Arizona State golfer Grayson Murray dies at the age of 30, PGA tour announces.

1 month ago

‘He has it all really:’ Ex-ASU swimmer Leon Marchand gearing up for Paris Olympics