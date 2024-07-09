Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Yilber Diaz excellent in MLB debut for Diamondbacks in loss to Braves

Jul 8, 2024, 8:58 PM | Updated: 9:30 pm

Yilber Diaz...

Starting pitcher Yilber Diaz #45 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning of the MLB game at Chase Field on July 08, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Alex Weiner's Profile Picture

BY ALEX WEINER


Diamondbacks reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

PHOENIX — Arizona Diamondbacks pitching prospect Yilber Diaz stood tall in his major league debut behind six innings and just one earned run against the Atlanta Braves on Monday at Chase Field.

His impressive debut was squandered, though, with the Braves tacking on four runs late for the 5-4 win in extra innings.

Diaz brushed National League RBIs leader Marcell Ozuna back with an up-and-in heater then froze the slugger with an executed slider on the outside edge, stranding two runners to end his quality start.

The 23-year-old born in Venezuela struck out five hitters and only walked one.

RELATED STORIES

Diaz’s lone blemish through five innings was an Austin Riley solo home run in the first inning. From there, Diaz retired 13 of the next 15 batters, including nine in a row.

He was efficient, attacking with the fastball (58%) that lit up the radar gun up to 98 mph. He sat at 60 pitches through five innings.

Diaz faced a two-on, no-outs jam in the third inning with Riley up, but the young pitcher attacked the outside edge to induce weak contact.

The D-backs let him face the top of the order a third time which led to adversity with Jarred Kelenic on second base and one out. Diaz struck out Riley swinging at the slider, walked Matt Olson and punched out Ozuna.

“He was firmly placed on all of our radars about two weeks ago when things were coming quickly. We were looking like the Jordan Montgomery opening would need to be filled,” manager Torey Lovullo said pregame.

“But he’s always been on our radar as a guy, if he can continue to develop, who’d have the ability to pitch here. It’s just the ability to duplicate pitches and land pitches, whether it’s the fastball, curveball, now the slider. We had an eye on him for a long time.”

Montgomery landing on the 15-day injured list (knee inflammation) retroactive to June 29 created an opening, which the D-backs have used to get a look at prospects Cristian Mena and Diaz.

Diaz struck out 13 batters with no hits or runs allowed in his last start with Triple-A Reno before getting the call.

The right-hander is the eighth Diamondbacks pitcher to throw at least six innings with one or zero earned runs allowed in their MLB debut. When you throw in five strikeouts and one walk, only Ryne Nelson, Drey Jameson Zack Godley remain on the list.

He is also the 10th D-backs starting pitcher to record a quality start in his MLB debut.

Diaz took quite a path to the major leagues, from selling candy and cleaning windshields to signing with the D-backs at 20 years old. He ascended to Double-A Amarillo in 2023, up to Triple-A Reno this year and hurtled to the major leagues.

That was quite the first major league impression.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Merrill Kelly...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks’ Merrill Kelly, Eduardo Rodriguez ready to throw from a mound

D-backs manager Torey Lovullo said pitchers Merrill Kelly, Eduardo Rodriguez and Jordan Montgomery will each throw a bullpen on Tuesday.

5 hours ago

Yilber Diaz...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks call up prospect Yilber Diaz, Ketel Marte back in lineup vs. Braves

The Arizona Diamondbacks selected the contract of Yilber Diaz, a 23-year-old pitching prospect who will make his MLB debut.

6 hours ago

Christian Walker, Arizona Diamondbacks 1B...

Associated Press

D-backs’ Christian Walker an MLB All-Star Game snub, still has shot at making roster

The 33-year-old Christian Walker still hasn't been selected to an MLB All-Star team despite his stellar defense and productive offense.

13 hours ago

D-backs celebrate in dugout after hitting home run vs. Dodgers on July 3, 2024. (Felisa Cardenas/Ar...

Damon Allred

By the numbers: Diamondbacks go 4-2 on divisional road trip to get back to .500

The D-backs finished up a road trip on Sunday with a win over the Padres, bringing the team's record to 4-2 on the trip and 45-45 overall.

1 day ago

Eugenio Suarez had five RBIs Sunday to help the D-backs beat the Padres. (Photo by Harry How/Getty ...

Associated Press

Eugenio Suárez homers, doubles for 5 RBIs in D-backs’ victory over Padres

Eugenio Suárez hit a tiebreaking homer in the seventh and a bases-clearing double in the ninth as the D-backs beat the Padres on Sunday.

1 day ago

Geraldo Perdomo #2 of the Arizona Diamondbacks scores ahead of the tag of Kyle Higashioka #20 of th...

Arizona Sports

D-backs storm ahead with 3-run 10th inning, fend off Padres response

The D-backs picked up a win after the Padres' defense fell flat in the 10th and the D-backs' bullpen stepped up when it needed to.

2 days ago

Yilber Diaz excellent in MLB debut for Diamondbacks in loss to Braves