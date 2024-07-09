PHOENIX — Arizona Diamondbacks pitching prospect Yilber Diaz stood tall in his major league debut behind six innings and just one earned run against the Atlanta Braves on Monday at Chase Field.

His impressive debut was squandered, though, with the Braves tacking on four runs late for the 5-4 win in extra innings.

Diaz brushed National League RBIs leader Marcell Ozuna back with an up-and-in heater then froze the slugger with an executed slider on the outside edge, stranding two runners to end his quality start.

The 23-year-old born in Venezuela struck out five hitters and only walked one.

Diaz’s lone blemish through five innings was an Austin Riley solo home run in the first inning. From there, Diaz retired 13 of the next 15 batters, including nine in a row.

He was efficient, attacking with the fastball (58%) that lit up the radar gun up to 98 mph. He sat at 60 pitches through five innings.

Diaz faced a two-on, no-outs jam in the third inning with Riley up, but the young pitcher attacked the outside edge to induce weak contact.

The D-backs let him face the top of the order a third time which led to adversity with Jarred Kelenic on second base and one out. Diaz struck out Riley swinging at the slider, walked Matt Olson and punched out Ozuna.

“He was firmly placed on all of our radars about two weeks ago when things were coming quickly. We were looking like the Jordan Montgomery opening would need to be filled,” manager Torey Lovullo said pregame.

“But he’s always been on our radar as a guy, if he can continue to develop, who’d have the ability to pitch here. It’s just the ability to duplicate pitches and land pitches, whether it’s the fastball, curveball, now the slider. We had an eye on him for a long time.”

Montgomery landing on the 15-day injured list (knee inflammation) retroactive to June 29 created an opening, which the D-backs have used to get a look at prospects Cristian Mena and Diaz.

Diaz struck out 13 batters with no hits or runs allowed in his last start with Triple-A Reno before getting the call.

The right-hander is the eighth Diamondbacks pitcher to throw at least six innings with one or zero earned runs allowed in their MLB debut. When you throw in five strikeouts and one walk, only Ryne Nelson, Drey Jameson Zack Godley remain on the list.

He is also the 10th D-backs starting pitcher to record a quality start in his MLB debut.

Diaz took quite a path to the major leagues, from selling candy and cleaning windshields to signing with the D-backs at 20 years old. He ascended to Double-A Amarillo in 2023, up to Triple-A Reno this year and hurtled to the major leagues.

That was quite the first major league impression.

