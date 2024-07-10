Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard withdrawing from Team USA Basketball

Jul 10, 2024, 9:01 AM | Updated: 9:04 am

Kawhi Leonard looks on...

Kawhi Leonard #2 of the LA Clippers reacts during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center on March 27, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Cardinals reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

Los Angeles Clippers small forward Kawhi Leonard is withdrawing from Team USA Basketball and will not participate in the Paris Olympics, the team announced.

Leonard’s camp reportedly reached out to Team USA two days ago “expressing concern,” according to Andscapes’s Marc J. Spears.

“Kawhi has been ramping up for the Olympics over the past several weeks and had a few strong practices in Las Vegas,” Team USA said in a statement posted on social media.

RELATED STORIES

“He felt ready to compete, however, he respects that USA Basketball and the Clippers determined it’s in his best interest to spend the remainder of the summer preparing for the upcoming season rather than participating in the Olympic games in Paris.”

Leonard appeared in 68 games this past regular season but was sidelined for the final eight matchups due to a knee injury.

His absence bled into the first round of the NBA playoffs, with Leonard missing all but two of the six games against the Dallas Mavericks.

Los Angeles went on to lose the first-round series, 4-2.

Who is replacing Kawhi Leonard on Team USA?

Boston Celtics guard Derrick White is reportedly replacing Leonard on the Team USA roster, according to Spears.

Across 73 regular-season games, White averaged 15.2 points on 46.1% shooting and 39.6% from long range. He added 4.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists, one steal and 1.2 blocks across 32.6 minutes per game.

During Boston’s run to the NBA Finals (19 playoff games), White dropped 16.7 points per game to go along with 4.3 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.2 blocks.

Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns during a 124-108 win over the LA Clippers at Crypto.com Arena ...

Kellan Olson

Kevin Durant clears up his reported frustration in Phoenix Suns offense

Kevin Durant provided some clarification on reports regarding his frustration with the Suns' offense and standing in the corner.

3 hours ago

Kevin Durant drives by Monte Morris...

Kevin Zimmerman

Suns’ Monte Morris and Mason Plumlee additions were about reliability

There's no denying that new Phoenix Suns Monte Morris and Mason Plumlee signed minimum contracts because of the opportunity.

15 hours ago

Kevin Durant and Anthony Edwards...

Kellan Olson

Anthony Edwards has ‘butterflies’ to be Kevin Durant’s Olympic teammate

Anthony Edwards has been Kevin Durant's favorite player for a long time, and after the two battled in the postseason, they are now teammates.

16 hours ago

Kevin Durant dribbles toward basket at Tokyo Olympics...

Payne Moses

Kevin Durant will not participate in USA-Canada exhibition game

Kevin Durant will not be playing in Wednesday's exhibition against Canada, Team USA's head coach Steve Kerr confirmed on Tuesday.

17 hours ago

Devin Booker #15 of Team United States poses with his gold medal during the Men's Basketball medal ...

Kellan Olson

Devin Booker back for Olympic gold after thriving as ‘perfect FIBA guy’ in Tokyo

Devin Booker didn't struggle at all with a large role change for Team USA in the 2021 Olympics and he should thrive again this summer.

1 day ago

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns dribbles the ball while being guarded by Tyrese Haliburton #0 o...

Kellan Olson

Tyrese Haliburton was open to Suns drafting him, had zero pre-draft communication

Tyrese Haliburton told Arizona Sports he was open to being selected by the Suns in 2020 despite reports he forced his way to the Kings.

2 days ago

Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard withdrawing from Team USA Basketball