The new-look Big 12 Conference announced the formation of its first-ever alumni council on Wednesday.

Across the 16 schools that now make up the conference, there are two former student-athletes representing each university who made their mark while they were enrolled.

“The Big 12 Conference is home to thousands of student-athlete alumni who have had great success on and off the field following their time on campus,” said Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark in a press release on Wednesday.

“As we enter into a new chapter as a 16-team league, the insights and perspectives of the Big 12 Alumni Council will be an incredible resource.”

Among the 32 names on the council were some notable Arizona and Arizona State alumni who left an impact while at their respective school.

Arizona State alumni Briann January, Lawrence Guy named to council

Former Sun Devils point guard Briann January spent four seasons at Arizona State (2005-09), where she helped lead the program to its most wins in a four-year span with 104.

She also helped lead ASU to four straight NCAA tournament appearances, two of which included Elite Eight appearances.

January is top 10 all-time in program history for points, assists, steals, free throws and three pointers.

Taken with the sixth pick in the 2009 WNBA Draft, January had a 13-year playing career with the Indiana Fever, Phoenix Mercury, Connecticut Sun and Seattle Storm. A five-time WNBA All-Defensive first team selection, January was part of the Fever’s first and only WNBA championship in 2012.

Alongside January is former Sun Devil defensive end Lawrence Guy, who spent three seasons (2008-10) with Arizona State before being taken with the 233rd pick in the 2011 NFL Draft.

Guy is currently a free agent but has spent time most recently with the New England Patriots. In 2018, he was a part of the Patriots’ Super Bowl-winning squad.

Prior to his stint with the New England, Guy also spent time with the Baltimore Ravens, San Diego Chargers, Indianapolis Colts and Green Bay Packers.

Arizona alumni Richard Jefferson, Jennie Finch on council

Former Wildcat forward Richard Jefferson spent three years (1998-01) with the Wildcats under the guidance of legendary head coach Lute Olson.

In 2001, Jefferson helped the Wildcats advance to their second national championship game, in which they lost to Duke. Jefferson wrapped up his career at Arizona averaging 11.2 points, 2.8 assists and 5.0 rebounds.

Selected with the 13th overall pick in the 2001 NBA Draft, Jefferson had a 17-year playing career with the New Jersey Nets, Milwaukee Bucks, San Antonio Spurs, Golden State Warriors, Utah Jazz, Dallas Mavericks, Cleveland Cavaliers and Denver Nuggets.

Jefferson was a part of the Cleveland Cavaliers team that came back from down 3-1 to defeat the Golden State Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals.

Next to Jefferson is former softball player Jennie Finch, who compiled a 119–16 record and a 1.08 ERA in her four seasons (1999-02).

Finch currently holds the NCAA softball record for the most consecutive wins with 60 wins. She led the Wildcats to four straight women’s College World Series, winning it all in 2001.

Finch was a part of the Team USA softball team in 2004 that took home a gold medal. She also played with the Chicago Bandits.