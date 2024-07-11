PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks scratched starting catcher Gabriel Moreno with lower back discomfort ahead of Wednesday’s game against the Atlanta Braves, the team announced before first pitch.

Moreno will remain available off the bench with Jose Herrera entering the starting lineup.

Arizona’s batting order against Braves right-handed pitcher Charlie Morton changed, as Moreno was set to bat sixth. Herrera slid into the nine-hole, and shortstop Geraldo Perdomo moved up from ninth to sixth.

Updated lineup: Carroll | RF

Marte | 2B

Pederson | DH

Walker | 1B

Gurriel | LF

Perdomo | SS

Suárez | 3B

Thomas | CF

Herrera | C https://t.co/3IBTrEJkb1 — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) July 11, 2024

Moreno has been on an offensive tear after coming off the 10-day injured list (thumb) on July 2. He is slashing .393/.469/.607 in eight July games with a home run and three doubles.

He entered Wednesday one of only 22 players in MLB with 11 hits this month, ranking 13th in on-base percentage.

“I think he’s letting the ball get deep, as a result the bat path has been very pure and clean and right to the baseball, and he can cover both sides of the plate,” manager Torey Lovullo said of Moreno on Thursday.

Moreno is 2-for-6 with a double in his career against Morton.

Herrera has a hit in each of his last three starts. He finished 1-for-2 with a double on Saturday at the San Diego Padres.

First pitch on Wednesday is at 6:40 p.m. on 98.7 and the Arizona Sports app.

