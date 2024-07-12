PHOENIX — Who will be the National League’s starting pitcher at the All-Star Game is a major decision for Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo, one he has to make soon with the Midsummer Classic on Tuesday.

Lovullo won’t be alone, receiving input from Major League Baseball as well as other trusted voices around the league. But there is one name he singled out during his Thursday press conference when pegged with the question.

“I’m very aware of who the players are and who’s very deserving of it,” Lovullo said. “That’s what makes it so challenging, because I think they’re all deserving of it.

“In particular, and I know this is going to go out as fast as lighting, Paul Skenes. He’s come on very quickly. He’s been an unbelievable addition of Major League Baseball, and he’s created a lot of interest in Major League Baseball, and I’m going to be situationally aware of that when I’m making this decision.”

PAUL. SKENES.

7 IP

0 H

0 R

1 BB

Skenes has been downright dominant in his rookie season for the Pittsburgh Pirates. The 6-foot-6 right-hander has made 11 MLB starts since his call-up and boasts a 1.90 ERA with 89 strikeouts in only 66.1 innings.

Skenes was the No. 1 overall pick out of LSU in 2023, a rapid ascension to becoming one of the most anticipated pitching prospects in years.

The 22-year-old threw seven no-hit innings with 11 strikeouts against the Milwaukee Brewers just before Lovullo spoke to reporters on Thursday.

He has yet to leave a game with the Pirates trailing. Only Atlanta’s Reynaldo Lopez has a lower ERA (1.71) among pitchers with at least 50 innings.

Other National League starter choices

There are other options, although injuries and schedules will impact Lovullo’s list of candidates. Tyler Glasnow of the Dodgers went on the injured list this week. Philadelphia’s Zack Wheeler is battling a back issue.

Chris Sale of the Braves is a worthy candidate, someone who has started the All-Star Game for the American League. But he is lined up for Atlanta’s game on Sunday, which would knock him out.

Lopez, Ranger Suarez of the Phillies, Shota Imanaga of the Cubs, Logan Webb of the Giants and Hunter Greene of the Reds are also in the mix.

Lovullo said he is getting texted everyday from family members to coaches about what he will do.

“I will say the league has asked me to make the decision, I’ve been in touch with the league about this decision, I haven’t made it yet, but I want to hit it just right,” Lovullo said.

“I’m taking my time, asking the right questions to the people I trust inside of the MLB offices, people I trust inside of my space. Major League Baseball is in a great spot. I want the world to watch this game, and I want to make sure I take my time before I make this decision.”

Webb is the reigning Cy Young runner-up and leads the league in starts, innings pitched and batters faced as the premier workhorse of MLB. He is also making his All-Star Game debut after two terrific seasons in San Francisco.

Skenes’ strikeout ability likely provides the greatest potential for a show. Skenes versus Aaron Judge and Juan Soto? Elite power versus a 100 mph heater with one of the nastiest splitters in baseball? In a showcase of baseball’s best talents, those matchups would present an exciting introduction to much of the game’s audience to one of its brightest young stars.

Pitchers typically only throw one inning during the All-Star Game anyway. The last pitcher to throw multiple innings in an All-Star Game was Corbin Burnes in 2021, and before him it was Max Scherzer in 2018.

But there is a certain prestige with starting the game and facing the very best of the American League atop the order.

Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen had that experience last season as the NL’s starter in Seattle. He struck out Shohei Ohtani in a scoreless inning.

Lovullo and his staff are manning the National League after having won the pennant in 2023. Arizona only has one All-Star, as Ketel Marte will start at second base and lead off.

The D-backs have yet to face Skenes, as Arizona hosts Pittsburgh for a series starting July 26.

