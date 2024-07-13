Phoenix Suns to face Lakers, Spurs as part of group play in Emirates NBA Cup 2024
Jul 12, 2024, 5:52 PM
(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
The Emirates NBA Cup 2024 groups have been announced and the Phoenix Suns were matched up with the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz, both of which were in Phoenix’s group in 2023.
The full group — Group B in the Western Conference — also features Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Oklahoma City Thunder and Victor Wembanyama’s San Antonio Spurs in the second edition of the NBA’s In-Season Tournament.
How did the Suns do in the 2023 IST?
In the first IST, the Suns went 3-1 in group play, finishing second behind the Lakers in a group featuring the Jazz, Portland Trail Blazers and Memphis Grizzlies.
They made it past group play in the tournament as a wild card team with a +34 point differential.
They were eliminated in the quarterfinals by the Lakers, who would go on to beat the Pacers to win the inaugural IST championship.
NBA Cup format
From Nov. 12-Dec. 3, each team will play four group play games – one game against each opponent in its group, with two games at home and two on the road.
Eight teams will advance to the knockout rounds. The team with the best standing in group play games in each of the six groups will advance while the team that finishes with the best record and point differential among second-place teams will take the wild card spot.
The knockout rounds will consist of single-elimination games for the eight teams that advance from group play, beginning with the quarterfinals on Dec. 10-11. Teams that win will progress to Las Vegas for neutral-site semifinals on Dec. 14 and the championship on Dec. 17.
Every team will still play an 82-game regular season. All NBA Cup games will count toward the regular-season standings except the championship, which will sit outside the regular season.
Prize money is awarded to the players on teams that make the knockout rounds.
Western Conference groups
The Suns will play in West Group B.
Group A:
- Minnesota Timberwolves
- Los Angeles Clippers
- Sacramento Kings
- Houston Rockets
- Portland Trail Blazers
Group B:
- Oklahoma City Thunder
- Phoenix Suns
- Los Angeles Lakers
- Utah Jazz
- San Antonio Spurs
Group C:
- Denver Nuggets
- Dallas Mavericks
- New Orleans Pelicans
- Golden State Warriors
- Memphis Grizzlies
Eastern Conference groups
Group A:
- New York Knicks
- Orlando Magic
- Philadelphia 76ers
- Brooklyn Nets
- Charlotte Hornets
Group B:
- Milwaukee Bucks
- Indiana Pacers
- Miami Heat
- Toronto Pacers
- Detroit Pistons
Group C:
- Boston Celtics
- Cleveland Cavaliers
- Chicago Bulls
- Atlanta Hawks
- Washington Wizards