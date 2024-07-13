The Emirates NBA Cup 2024 groups have been announced and the Phoenix Suns were matched up with the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz, both of which were in Phoenix’s group in 2023.

The full group — Group B in the Western Conference — also features Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Oklahoma City Thunder and Victor Wembanyama’s San Antonio Spurs in the second edition of the NBA’s In-Season Tournament.

How did the Suns do in the 2023 IST?

In the first IST, the Suns went 3-1 in group play, finishing second behind the Lakers in a group featuring the Jazz, Portland Trail Blazers and Memphis Grizzlies.

They made it past group play in the tournament as a wild card team with a +34 point differential.

They were eliminated in the quarterfinals by the Lakers, who would go on to beat the Pacers to win the inaugural IST championship.

NBA Cup format

From Nov. 12-Dec. 3, each team will play four group play games – one game against each opponent in its group, with two games at home and two on the road.

Eight teams will advance to the knockout rounds. The team with the best standing in group play games in each of the six groups will advance while the team that finishes with the best record and point differential among second-place teams will take the wild card spot.

The knockout rounds will consist of single-elimination games for the eight teams that advance from group play, beginning with the quarterfinals on Dec. 10-11. Teams that win will progress to Las Vegas for neutral-site semifinals on Dec. 14 and the championship on Dec. 17.

Every team will still play an 82-game regular season. All NBA Cup games will count toward the regular-season standings except the championship, which will sit outside the regular season.

Prize money is awarded to the players on teams that make the knockout rounds.

Western Conference groups

The Suns will play in West Group B.

Group A:

Minnesota Timberwolves

Los Angeles Clippers

Sacramento Kings

Houston Rockets

Portland Trail Blazers

Group B:

Oklahoma City Thunder

Phoenix Suns

Los Angeles Lakers

Utah Jazz

San Antonio Spurs

Group C:

Denver Nuggets

Dallas Mavericks

New Orleans Pelicans

Golden State Warriors

Memphis Grizzlies

Eastern Conference groups

Group A:

New York Knicks

Orlando Magic

Philadelphia 76ers

Brooklyn Nets

Charlotte Hornets

Group B:

Milwaukee Bucks

Indiana Pacers

Miami Heat

Toronto Pacers

Detroit Pistons

Group C:

Boston Celtics

Cleveland Cavaliers

Chicago Bulls

Atlanta Hawks

Washington Wizards

