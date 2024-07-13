Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Phoenix Suns to face Lakers, Spurs as part of group play in Emirates NBA Cup 2024

Jul 12, 2024, 5:52 PM

Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns controls the ball against Taurean Prince #12 of the Los Angele...

Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns controls the ball against Taurean Prince #12 of the Los Angeles Lakers in the first half during the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament quarterfinals at Crypto.com Arena on December 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Emirates NBA Cup 2024 groups have been announced and the Phoenix Suns were matched up with the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz, both of which were in Phoenix’s group in 2023.

The full group — Group B in the Western Conference — also features Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Oklahoma City Thunder and Victor Wembanyama’s San Antonio Spurs in the second edition of the NBA’s In-Season Tournament.

RELATED STORIES

How did the Suns do in the 2023 IST?

In the first IST, the Suns went 3-1 in group play, finishing second behind the Lakers in a group featuring the Jazz, Portland Trail Blazers and Memphis Grizzlies.

They made it past group play in the tournament as a wild card team with a +34 point differential. 

They were eliminated in the quarterfinals by the Lakers, who would go on to beat the Pacers to win the inaugural IST championship.

NBA Cup format

From Nov. 12-Dec. 3, each team will play four group play games – one game against each opponent in its group, with two games at home and two on the road.

Eight teams will advance to the knockout rounds. The team with the best standing in group play games in each of the six groups will advance while the team that finishes with the best record and point differential among second-place teams will take the wild card spot.

The knockout rounds will consist of single-elimination games for the eight teams that advance from group play, beginning with the quarterfinals on Dec. 10-11. Teams that win will progress to Las Vegas for neutral-site semifinals on Dec. 14 and the championship on Dec. 17.

Every team will still play an 82-game regular season. All NBA Cup games will count toward the regular-season standings except the championship, which will sit outside the regular season.

Prize money is awarded to the players on teams that make the knockout rounds.

Western Conference groups

The Suns will play in West Group B.

Group A:

  • Minnesota Timberwolves
  • Los Angeles Clippers
  • Sacramento Kings
  • Houston Rockets
  • Portland Trail Blazers

Group B:

  • Oklahoma City Thunder
  • Phoenix Suns
  • Los Angeles Lakers
  • Utah Jazz
  • San Antonio Spurs

Group C:

  • Denver Nuggets
  • Dallas Mavericks
  • New Orleans Pelicans
  • Golden State Warriors
  • Memphis Grizzlies

Eastern Conference groups

Group A:

  • New York Knicks
  • Orlando Magic
  • Philadelphia 76ers
  • Brooklyn Nets
  • Charlotte Hornets

Group B:

  • Milwaukee Bucks
  • Indiana Pacers
  • Miami Heat
  • Toronto Pacers
  • Detroit Pistons

Group C:

  • Boston Celtics
  • Cleveland Cavaliers
  • Chicago Bulls
  • Atlanta Hawks
  • Washington Wizards

Phoenix Suns

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: How does the money work with the Phoenix Suns? Can they do more after re-signing Josh Okogie?

How does the money work with the Phoenix Suns? Can they do more after re-signing Josh Okogie? Kellan Olson and Vince Marotta discuss.

13 hours ago

Royce O'Neale of the Phoenix Suns...

Kevin Zimmerman

ESPN’s Marks: Royce O’Neale’s contract details show bargain for Suns

If we're to shrug at how Mat Ishbia cares to spend his money, Royce O'Neale's four-year, $42 million contract is a bargain.

14 hours ago

Josh Okogie drives the lane...

Arizona Sports

Phoenix Suns expected to re-sign guard Josh Okogie

The Phoenix Suns are expected to re-sign shooting guard Josh Okogie, according to Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro.

1 day ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Jerry Colangelo talks USA basketball ahead of the Paris Olympics

Jerry Colangelo talks with Wolf & Luke about USA basketball ahead of the Paris Olympics.

1 day ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Steve Kerr: Devin Booker is a ‘perfect FIBA guy’

Vince Marotta and Kevin Zimmerman talk about the work dynamic between Team USA's Devin Booker and Anthony Edwards, while Team USA head men's basketball coach Steve Kerr shares what Booker means to the team.

1 day ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: What to make of Team USA’s exhibition win over Team Canada

Vince Marotta and Kevin Zimmerman take a look back at Team USA's 86-72 exhibition win over Team Canada, and how Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker fared in the game.

1 day ago

Phoenix Suns to face Lakers, Spurs as part of group play in Emirates NBA Cup 2024