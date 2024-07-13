Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Diamondbacks’ Geraldo Perdomo hits walk-off sac fly to beat Blue Jays

Jul 12, 2024, 9:30 PM | Updated: 10:50 pm

Justin Martinez #63 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pours water on Geraldo Perdomo #2 after Perdomo hit...

Justin Martinez #63 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pours water on Geraldo Perdomo #2 after Perdomo hit a walk off sacrifice fly during the ninth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Chase Field on July 12, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Diamondbacks defeated the Blue Jays 5-4. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Alex Weiner's Profile Picture

BY ALEX WEINER


Diamondbacks reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks walked off the Toronto Blue Jays 5-4 on a Geraldo Perdomo sacrifice fly to score Corbin Carroll from third base at Chase Field on Friday.

Perdomo hit a high fly ball off Toronto’s Chad Green down the left-field line to former D-backs outfielder Daulton Varsho, who had the impossible task of throwing out Carroll at home.

Arizona has five walk-off wins this season, and Friday’s victory put the D-backs (48-47) above .500 for the first time since they fell to 4-4 on April 5.

RELATED STORIES

“Win the game,” Perdomo joked was his approach. “I told Justin (Martinez) before that. I mean, I was joking, but God heard me. I’m glad I won the game for boys.”

Green walked Carroll to lead off the ninth inning, struck out Gabriel Moreno and walked Ketel Marte.

Carroll and Marte executed a double steal with Christian Walker at the plate, prompting Toronto to intentionally put Walker aboard to load the bases for Perdomo.

Perdomo delivered the first walk-off hit of his life, he said.

“It wasn’t my best swing,” Perdomo said. “So I’m happy Corbin was on third base.”

Alek Thomas ties the game

Alek Thomas delivered in the clutch, as well, tying the game with two outs in the eighth inning on a two-run single. Toronto’s Trevor Richards walked two batters and threw a wild pitch to move both into scoring position.

Richards fired a fastball on the inner half, and Thomas flared it into left field. The ball dropped just in front of Varsho.

Thomas continues to have a knack for the big moment, from last year’s postseason to his grand slam in San Diego last weekend. He was in an 0-for-11 funk stepping up to the plate, but Thomas said he has a slow heartbeat in those moments.

“I was waiting for a change-up and reacting to the fastball and trying to go the other way,” Thomas said.

“The moments in the playoffs from last year have helped ease the calm a little bit and be able to take a deep breath and relax this year.”

Ryne Nelson’s quality continues

In the postgame celebration, Perdomo was awarded the victory vest and handed it to Ryne Nelson, who gave the D-backs a quality start to keep them in the game.

Nelson threw seven innings with three earned runs but exited trailing 3-2. He struck out five with no walks, giving Arizona needed length with a short bullpen — Paul Sewald, Kevin Ginkel and Ryan Thompson had thrown in back-to-back games.

“I felt like everything was kind of working tonight,” Nelson said. “The fastball command was there and the sliders felt really good. I think the adjustments we’ve been making have been paying off and I feel like I’m in command of my stuff. … This team is super fun. I think that we play together and good things happen.”

The right-hander has lasted at least 6.0 innings in six of his last eight starts. He has a 3.92 ERA over his last 10 games, which the D-backs have won six of.

Nelson said his key adjustments have involved calming down his body to allow the arm to work out in front.

Toronto added an insurance run in the eighth off Bryce Jarvis on a sacrifice fly by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to take a 4-2 lead. The Blue Jays scored all four runs on outs made. Jarvis escaped the inning with a Justin Turner double play, which proved key to the comeback.

Martinez threw a 1-2-3 ninth inning, setting up the top of Arizona’s order with a chance to walk it off.

The Diamondbacks had been 8-8, 9-9, 38-38, 45-45 and finally 47-47 in their quest to climb over the .500 mark.

In doing so, Arizona sits one game back of a wild card spot with two contests remaining before the All-Star break.

“When you don’t have your rotation early in the season, when you see a team play like this and be over .500, this is pretty impressive,” Perdomo said. “We just need to continue like that so when those guys come back, this team is gonna be more scary.”

Arizona Diamondbacks

Starting pitcher Brandon Pfaadt #32 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches against the Atlanta Braves ...

Bailey Leasure

D-backs’ Brandon Pfaadt says postseason experience set him up for success this season

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Brandon Pfaadt joined Wolf & Luke to discuss how his 2024 season has gone so far.

2 hours ago

Jordan Montgomery...

Alex Weiner

D-backs injury update: Pitchers continue progress, Montgomery has path to quick return

Diamondbacks injured pitchers Merrill Kelly, Jordan Montgomery, Eduardo Rodriguez and Drey Jameson all threw bullpens on Friday.

6 hours ago

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes...

Haboob Blog

Torey Lovullo butts in on interview to tell Paul Skenes he’s an MLB All-Star Game starter

Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo called into The Dan Patrick Show to tell Paul Skenes he was an 2024 MLB All-Star Game starter.

13 hours ago

Jake McCarthy...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks OF Jake McCarthy makes game-saving catch in win over Braves

Diamondbacks outfielder Jake McCarthy made a game-saving catch to rob Atlanta's Matt Olson of a home run in the ninth inning.

1 day ago

Paul Skenes...

Alex Weiner

D-backs’ Torey Lovullo well aware of Paul Skenes buzz as he chooses All-Star Game starter

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo has a tough decision to make for All-Star Game starter, and Paul Skenes has a very strong case.

1 day ago

Slade Cecconi...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks option Slade Cecconi, reinstate Miguel Castro from IL

The Diamondbacks optioned starting pitcher Slade Cecconi after a mixed bag performance against the Braves, according to John Gambadoro. 

1 day ago

Diamondbacks’ Geraldo Perdomo hits walk-off sac fly to beat Blue Jays