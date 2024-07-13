PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks walked off the Toronto Blue Jays 5-4 on a Geraldo Perdomo sacrifice fly to score Corbin Carroll from third base at Chase Field on Friday.

Perdomo hit a high fly ball off Toronto’s Chad Green down the left-field line to former D-backs outfielder Daulton Varsho, who had the impossible task of throwing out Carroll at home.

DOMO WALKS IT OFF!!!!! pic.twitter.com/vNPE9xSdq0 — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) July 13, 2024

Arizona has five walk-off wins this season, and Friday’s victory put the D-backs (48-47) above .500 for the first time since they fell to 4-4 on April 5.

“Win the game,” Perdomo joked was his approach. “I told Justin (Martinez) before that. I mean, I was joking, but God heard me. I’m glad I won the game for boys.”

Green walked Carroll to lead off the ninth inning, struck out Gabriel Moreno and walked Ketel Marte.

Carroll and Marte executed a double steal with Christian Walker at the plate, prompting Toronto to intentionally put Walker aboard to load the bases for Perdomo.

Perdomo delivered the first walk-off hit of his life, he said.

“It wasn’t my best swing,” Perdomo said. “So I’m happy Corbin was on third base.”

What was Geraldo Perdomo’s approach at the plate with the game on the line? “Win the game.” pic.twitter.com/l2R6qgI5xo — Arizona Sports (@AZSports) July 13, 2024

Alek Thomas ties the game

Alek Thomas delivered in the clutch, as well, tying the game with two outs in the eighth inning on a two-run single. Toronto’s Trevor Richards walked two batters and threw a wild pitch to move both into scoring position.

Richards fired a fastball on the inner half, and Thomas flared it into left field. The ball dropped just in front of Varsho.

Thomas continues to have a knack for the big moment, from last year’s postseason to his grand slam in San Diego last weekend. He was in an 0-for-11 funk stepping up to the plate, but Thomas said he has a slow heartbeat in those moments.

“I was waiting for a change-up and reacting to the fastball and trying to go the other way,” Thomas said.

“The moments in the playoffs from last year have helped ease the calm a little bit and be able to take a deep breath and relax this year.”

Ryne Nelson’s quality continues

In the postgame celebration, Perdomo was awarded the victory vest and handed it to Ryne Nelson, who gave the D-backs a quality start to keep them in the game.

Nelson threw seven innings with three earned runs but exited trailing 3-2. He struck out five with no walks, giving Arizona needed length with a short bullpen — Paul Sewald, Kevin Ginkel and Ryan Thompson had thrown in back-to-back games.

“I felt like everything was kind of working tonight,” Nelson said. “The fastball command was there and the sliders felt really good. I think the adjustments we’ve been making have been paying off and I feel like I’m in command of my stuff. … This team is super fun. I think that we play together and good things happen.”

The right-hander has lasted at least 6.0 innings in six of his last eight starts. He has a 3.92 ERA over his last 10 games, which the D-backs have won six of.

Nelson said his key adjustments have involved calming down his body to allow the arm to work out in front.

Alek Thomas says Geraldo Perdomo got the victory vest for his walk-off sac fly, but he gave it to Ryne Nelson, who pitched seven innings of 3-run ball. pic.twitter.com/0ZfgBCqo8S — Arizona Sports (@AZSports) July 13, 2024

Toronto added an insurance run in the eighth off Bryce Jarvis on a sacrifice fly by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to take a 4-2 lead. The Blue Jays scored all four runs on outs made. Jarvis escaped the inning with a Justin Turner double play, which proved key to the comeback.

Martinez threw a 1-2-3 ninth inning, setting up the top of Arizona’s order with a chance to walk it off.

The Diamondbacks had been 8-8, 9-9, 38-38, 45-45 and finally 47-47 in their quest to climb over the .500 mark.

In doing so, Arizona sits one game back of a wild card spot with two contests remaining before the All-Star break.

“When you don’t have your rotation early in the season, when you see a team play like this and be over .500, this is pretty impressive,” Perdomo said. “We just need to continue like that so when those guys come back, this team is gonna be more scary.”

