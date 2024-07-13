The 2024 MLB Draft gets underway in Fort Worth, Texas on Sunday. Here’s a guide of how to watch and prospects the Arizona Diamondbacks could select.

When is the 2024 MLB Draft?

The first day of the 2024 MLB Draft is Sunday. It starts at 4 p.m. The draft is being held at Cowtown Coliseum in Fort Worth, Texas. The second day (Rounds 3-10) and third day (Rounds 11-20) both begin at 11 a.m.

How to watch the 2024 MLB Draft?

The first day of the draft can be watched live on MLB Network, MLB.TV, MLB.com and the MLB app. ESPN will also air the first round of the draft.

Day 2 (Rounds 3-10) and Day 3 (Rounds 11-20) will be shown live on MLB.com.

Who is projected to go No. 1 overall in the 2024 MLB Draft?

Oregon State second baseman Travis Bazzana is favored in many mock drafts to go first overall to the Cleveland Guardians. The Australian prospect is No. 1 in the MLB Pipeline Rankings.

When do the Diamondbacks pick in the 2024 MLB Draft?

Arizona picks No. 29 overall after making the World Series in 2023, No. 31 overall thanks to Corbin Carroll’s Rookie of the Year win and No. 35 overall in the Competitive Balance Round A.

The D-backs will have the second-to-last pick, at No. 64 overall, in the second round due to finishing as the runner-up in the World Series.

On Day 2, the D-backs will pick at No. 102 overall in Round 3, No. 132 in Round 4, No. 164 in Round 5, No. 194 in Round 6, No. 224 in Round 7, No. 254 in Round 8, No. 284 in Round 9, No. 314 in Round 10.

On Day 3, the D-backs will select at Nos. 344, 374, 404, 434, 464, 494, 524, 554, 584 and 614.

The D-backs have a bonus pool of $12,662,000 and each pick has an assigned value. For example, the No. 29 pick’s value is at $3,045,500, however, Arizona can spend less on its top pick to offer more to its subsequent selections or vice versa.

Who did the Diamondbacks select in the 2023 MLB Draft?

The D-backs had three picks in the first 64 last year and went with three college players: Stanford infielder Tommy Troy, NC State infielder Gino Groover and Clemson pitcher Caden Grice.

The D-backs used their recent first picks on Tommy Troy (2023), Druw Jones (2022), Jordan Lawlar (2021), Bryce Jarvis (2020) and Carroll (2019).

Who is being mocked to the Diamondbacks in the first round?

MLB.com’s Jim Callis: C Malcolm Moore, Stanford

Moore played two years at Stanford and produced a .958 OPS with 31 homers. He is a bat-first catcher, standing 6-foot-2 and hitting from the left side. MLB Pipeline evaluated him with 50-grade hit and power tools, plus he worked his walks last season at 18%.

Because the Diamondbacks own three of the next seven choices, they get tied to several players in a variety of demographics: college hitters (the three catchers, Amick, Culpepper, Mississippi State outfielder Dakota Jordan), high school bats (Gillen, Caldwell, Lindsey, Morlando, Lewis) and prep arms (Mayfield, Sloan, Schmidt).

That bat is hot 🔥 Malcolm Moore crushes his third homer of the #Pac12BSB Tournament! pic.twitter.com/dHCKzLL5ao — Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) May 22, 2024

Bleacher Report’s Joel Reuter: SS Griff O’Ferrall, Virginia

O’Ferrall is the No. 38 ranked draft prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. He played the last three seasons at Virginia and had the most career hits (270) and runs scored (196) of any three-year player in UVA Baseball history.

They could opt to take a high floor college player with their first pick, potentially saving a bit of money against slot value, before swinging for the fences on what is left of the top-tier high school talent with their second and third selections.

O’Ferrall hit .344/.408/.443 as a three-year starter at shortstop for the University of Virginia, and he was also the starting shortstop for Team USA last summer. He is the classic sum is greater than the whole of its parts player who gets the most out of his physical tools, and he could be a nice bargain pickup as part of a bigger draft strategy. Just an early morning reminder that Griff O’Ferrall is too smooth with itpic.twitter.com/gO56fdRkP9 — Stephen Schoch (@bigdonkey47) May 24, 2024

ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel: SS Carter Johnson, Oxford (Alabama) HS

Johnson is the No. 40 ranked draft prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. They rated him with 55-grade hit and arm tools.

Johnson is a threat to go at the next pick to Texas, so he may be the one to take here rather than try to float him down. Ryan Sloan and William Schmidt are two prep righties mentioned here, and the college infielders in this range (Culpepper, DeBarge, O’Ferrall) also come up.

Oxford HS (AL) SS Carter Johnson worked out for teams on Tuesday at Maven Baseball Lab in Atlanta. He’s reduced his bat wrap and strengthened his base, which gave him some problems this spring. Ranks 31st on my final draft rankings https://t.co/JoFYucNETH pic.twitter.com/bamd12WSlR — Kiley McDaniel (@kileymcd) July 12, 2024

Follow @AZSports