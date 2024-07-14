Phoenix Suns draftees Ryan Dunn and Oso Ighodaro flashed some of the versatility that makes them so intriguing in a 90-73 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Saturday as the team started its Summer League session in Las Vegas.

Neither rookie had it easy on the offensive end, combining for just 12 points, but each showed how disruptive they can be on defense.

Dunn spent much of the night guarding smaller guards despite his 6-foot-8 stature, putting his footwork, discipline and screen navigation to the test.

It didn’t take long for him to show why he’s earned that trust from the coaching staff, swallowing ball handlers on his way to three steals and two blocks, both of which were tied for the most by a Suns player.

The missing piece with Dunn is the shooting, and while he didn’t demonstrate an ability to make 3-pointers in this game, he did take more than he’s used to. He missed all three of his attempts, but that’s a much higher rate of attempts than in college, where he took less than one per game.

“Just taking the shots I need to take off the 3, make or miss, continue to shoot it,” Dunn told reporters in Vegas. “I thought I shot it pretty well today. Even though it didn’t go in, my shots felt good.”

Ighodaro also blocked two shots and spent some possessions bringing the ball up for the Summer Suns, although his passing flashes didn’t net him an assist.

The big man found other ways to impact the Suns’ offense, like showing his elite screening craft or cutting to the rim from the corner for an athletic finish that has been seldom seen in Suns colors these last few years.

Michael Devoe and David Roddy led the way in scoring for Phoenix with 19 and 12 points, respectively. Roddy is the team’s only representative who has logged regular season minutes for the Suns. He added seven rebounds and two blocks while shooting 4-for-14 from the field.

Jalen Bridges, a draft night acquisition signed to a two-way contract, made one of his three 3-point attempts on limited touches. He added an assist and a steal.

Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski appeared to be too good for the setting, finishing with 16 points, seven rebounds, six assists and two steals. Earlier in the month, the second-year player suited up for the USA Basketball Select Team that practiced against the Olympic team.