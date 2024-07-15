PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks selected high school shortstop JD Dix with the No. 35 overall pick in the Competitive Balance Round A of the MLB Draft on Sunday.

Arizona previously drafted high school outfielder Slade Caldwell with the No. 29 pick and Kentucky outfielder Ryan Waldschmidt at No. 31 overall. The D-backs also took Puerto Rican catcher Ivan Luciano No. 64 overall.

Dix is an 18-year-old switch-hitter from Whitefish Bay High School in Wisconsin, the alma mater of former Diamondbacks shortstop and Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell.

The 6-foot-2 draftee underwent labrum surgery in the fall after he was a 2023 Prep Baseball All-American.

SS JD Dix (Whitefish Bay, 2024; Wake Forest recruit) is looking more like his old self this spring, as he returns to full health. Came out of the offseason looking much stronger; took pre-game infield where his arm is regaining strength, more fluid than the fall. pic.twitter.com/A8uSBd8dcb — Prep Baseball Wisconsin (@PrepBaseballWI) May 7, 2024

From MLB Pipeline:

A switch-hitter, Dix employs a simple stroke and a disciplined, all-fields approach that allows him to make consistent contact from both sides of the plate. His shoulder slowed down his swing last summer, but when healthy he has enough bat speed and projectable strength to provide 15-20 homers per season. His offensive game resembles that of D.J. LeMahieu, though Dix is a more twitchier athlete.

Dix is a Wake Forest commit.

Day 1 of the MLB Draft involves the first two rounds, compensatory rounds, Competitive Balance rounds and prospect promotion incentive selections for 74 picks in total.

Arizona’s second-rounder is the No. 64 pick overall.

The Diamondbacks entered the draft with $12,662,000 in bonus pool funds to use on their picks, and the slot value of the 31st pick was $2,632,500.

Rounds 3-10 make up Day 2 on Monday, and the final 10 rounds are on Day 3 Tuesday.

