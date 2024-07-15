PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks came up just short of entering the All-Star break on a five-game winning streak after overcoming a seven-run deficit Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Arizona fell 8-7 but showed a toughness it has taken to plow into postseason contention despite a 25-32 start with numerous injuries.

The D-backs had already captured the series victory with an emphatic 12-1 win on Saturday over the Blue Jays and enter the All-Star break having won 10 of their last 15 games to climb over .500 at 49-48.

“I don’t feel like the record is satisfactory. I want to be 20 games over .500 and running the race out front,” manager Torey Lovullo said. “The first half, a lot of changes, a lot of adjustments and adaptability. I’m proud of what we’ve done. We’ve had to deal with a lot here, and it seemed like it was coming in bunches.

“It was about a three-week span where we were getting hit in the face by haymakers. And we stood up.”

Arizona is one game back of a wild card spot in a continuously tight race in the National League.

Lovullo said this has been an emotionally investing stretch of games, crediting a gutsy series win over the Athletics at the end of June as a launching point.

In July, the D-backs won series at the Dodgers and Padres after losing each series opener in walk-off fashion. They split a four-game set with the Atlanta Braves after trailing two games to none and claimed another series win over Toronto.

The Diamondbacks have the most runs scored in MLB with 88 and the second-highest team OPS at .841 for the month of July. Christian Walker and Eugenio Suarez are both top 10 in the league in OPS for the month, while young starters Brandon Pfaadt, Ryne Nelson and Yilber Diaz in particular have been excellent keeping the team in games.

“Proud of what we’ve been doing recently,” Walker said. “I think we put ourselves in a position to make a good run in the second half. Not taking it for granted or anything like that, but that was a tough stretch we just went through. … There’s a lot of confidence in this room. There’s a lot of talent in this room. This team can do something special for sure.”

Christian Walker says the D-backs put themselves in a good spot to make noise after the All-Star break. pic.twitter.com/HXB0xuKvHI — Arizona Sports (@AZSports) July 14, 2024

The D-backs a year ago entered the break 52-39 but having lost five of seven games. This year the club has more momentum, helped by an electric seven-run inning Sunday.

There is still adversity to overcome as well as questions regarding the health of the rotation with Merrill Kelly, Eduardo Rodriguez and Jordan Montgomery still on the IL — Montgomery is expected back soon after the break. The trade deadline looms at the end of the month, as well.

“I think mentally, we’re right where we need to be,” Zac Gallen said. “Kind of battled injuries. Obviously, the reinforcements are coming from the pitching side. So for us to claw back and get to a couple games over .500 considering where we were at, that is a testament of the culture we have here.”

How will the D-backs handle the All-Star break break?

Lovullo, Ketel Marte and the D-backs’ coaching staff is headed to Texas for Tuesday’s All-Star Game while the rest of the roster disperses.

The D-backs will host an optional workout day at Salt River Fields on Wednesday for those who want to throw or jump in a bullpen. The team will reconvene Thursday in Chicago ahead of Friday’s series opener against the Cubs.

“I wanted them to take a couple days off. I want them to get a little balance and decompress but also not totally turn the valve off and make sure we’re ready for a really exciting second half of the season,” Lovullo said.

“We’re playing good baseball right now, we’re playing fast, we’re playing smart and things are working. My challenge will be to say to them, ‘Just make sure you stay connected to it because we’re in a really good spot.'”

Torey Lovullo’s message for the Diamondbacks at the All-Star break. pic.twitter.com/AOZzrpS67P — Arizona Sports (@AZSports) July 14, 2024

