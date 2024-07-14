PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks trailed 7-0 in what looked like a dud Sunday game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Chase Field.

Ketel Marte, Arizona’s All-Star representative, then blasted a grand slam to dead center field off southpaw Yusei Kikuchi to give the club a chance to come back in the fifth inning.

The D-backs (49-48) used that jolt to keep the rally going, scoring three more runs before the third out was recorded for a seven-spot. Eugenio Suarez tied the game with a two-run single off Genesis Cabrera after a pitching change.

The Blue Jays, however, won the game 8-7 despite the valiant comeback effort. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit the game-winning home run in the seventh inning off Kevin Ginkel.

A 7-run inning for the @Dbacks 😮 It’s all tied up in AZ. pic.twitter.com/0ep2A1EDXu — MLB (@MLB) July 14, 2024

The Answerbacks brought 12 batters to the plate with five hits, three walks and a hit-by-pitch before the fifth inning concluded.

Arizona’s largest comeback in franchise history was seven runs against the Philadelphia Phillies in 2022, Corbin Carroll’s MLB debut when he hit the go-ahead double at Chase Field.

Marte was 2-for-2 when he hit his fourth career grand slam and first since 2021. He will start the All-Star Game, hitting leadoff for manager Torey Lovullo and playing second base.

“He’s an amazing player who does amazing things at amazing times, steps up there and really got us right back into it,” Lovullo said. “So we fought, we got even, and then we got clipped, and that just happens in this game. But I’m proud of this team for not shutting down.”

Suarez drove in his ninth RBI of the homestand as a key bat turning it on in the second half.

The Blue Jays grabbed a sizable lead with six runs in the fourth inning off D-backs ace Zac Gallen. Toronto outfielder Kevin Kiermaier hit a grand slam to right field, and Gallen exited with 3.2 innings and six earned runs allowed.

Gallen has allowed 13 earned runs over his last 13 innings.

“What probably stinks the most about today is I didn’t give the guys a chance to win,” Gallen said. “They picked me up on the offensive side, but that’s just who we are. We have each other’s back. It’s not always going to be a perfect game out there, so you got to do your part. We’re in a good spot in the second half.”

Jake McCarthy got the fifth inning started by beating out an infield single and getting to second base on a botched defensive play at first.

A couple of walks by Kikuchi set the table for Marte’s 19th home run of the season.

The D-backs had already secured a series win over Toronto, but the comeback presented the chance to go into the All-Star break on a five-game winning streak.

Instead, Arizona had to settle for a 10-5 record over the last 15 games. The D-backs sit one game back of a wild card spot going into the break.

