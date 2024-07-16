Close
49ers star WR Brandon Aiyuk officially requests trade, per reports

Jul 16, 2024, 12:24 PM

Brandon Aiyuk #11 of the San Francisco 49ers runs with the ball during the first half against the G...

Brandon Aiyuk #11 of the San Francisco 49ers runs with the ball during the first half against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Divisional Playoffs at Levi's Stadium on January 20, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

(Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Kellan Olson's Profile Picture

BY SACTOWN SPORTS


With the clock getting nearer and nearer to a new NFL season, Brandon Aiyuk appears to be fed up with waiting on the 49ers to meet his price.

Reports surfaced Tuesday that the San Francisco 49ers star wide receiver has officially asked for a trade. The news comes after numerous attempts at both sides reaching a deal on a contract extension this offseason. Despite meeting with 49ers’ brass at the end of June, talks have reportedly stalled out to the point that Aiyuk has respectfully asked to be traded to a new team.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo was first with the news.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, teams that have reached out and spoken to San Francisco have been told that the 49ers have no intention of trading Ayiuk.

More on 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk

Brandon Aiyuk, 26, has been in a contract saga with the Red & Gold since the conclusion of the 2023 season. The Rocklin native posted career numbers last season, making his first All-Pro team. He also finished first in yards per catch (18.3) in the NFL.

The 49ers have a history of getting deals done leading into training camp (Deebo Samuel, Nick Bosa). Many signs had pointed to the same outcome occurring with Aiyuk and his agents this offseason.

Reports indicated a deal was near completion at the conclusion of April and May. But then things changed, with the WR market exploding around the 49ers. That, in turn, led to a change of heart by Aiyuk, seeking market value for his talents.

As of now, both sides are at an impasse, with the Red & Gold unwilling to meet their players’ demands.

Brandon Aiyuk is on the final year of his rookie contract, slated to make $14.1 million this year. He has already made his desires to be paid quite clear, holding out of mandatory minicamp this summer. Those fines reach an excess of $100,000, a tax that the player feels necessary to make his point.

The 49ers have been relucant to deal their wideout, seeing his as core piece of the future. If SF wants to play hardball, they could franchise tag Aiyuk after this season, dragging out the process further.

But with eight days to go before training camp, all we know for sure if that Aiyuk is now officially asking out of SF.

