Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Diamondbacks’ Ketel Marte singles, scores for NL at MLB All-Star Game

Jul 16, 2024, 7:07 PM | Updated: 8:38 pm

Ketel Marte...

Ketel Marte #4 of the Arizona Diamondbacks greets Trea Turner #7 of the Philadelphia Phillies prior to the start of the 94th MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard at Globe Life Field on July 16, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

(Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Alex Weiner's Profile Picture

BY ALEX WEINER


Diamondbacks reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman and National League leadoff hitter Ketel Marte contributed a hit and a run scored at his second career All-Star Game on Tuesday.

Marte smashed a 109.5 mph grounder off Red Sox starter Tanner Houck in the third inning that kicked away from Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien. Marte received a tough break from the scorers, who at first charged Semien with an error.

Regardless, it set up Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani with two on, and Ohtani took Houck deep to right-center field to open the scoring.

RELATED STORIES

Marte became the first Diamondbacks player to score a run at the Midsummer Classic since first baseman Paul Goldschmidt in 2015.

Soon after, a scoring change awarded Marte with a single.

To lead off the game, Marte hit a sharp grounder up the first-base line against Orioles ace Corbin Burnes. Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. wrangled it for the first out.

In his third plate appearance, Marte went after the first pitch from Athletics closer Mason Miller, a 101 mph heater, and flied out to deep left field.

On defense, Marte made a nice backhand play up the middle on a Guerrero ground ball, and he was involved in a viral Phillies moment. The Phillies had three starting infielders mic’d up at the same time, and shortstop Trea Turner made a diving play up the middle and flipped the ball to Marte.

D-backs manager Torey Lovullo, manning the NL on Tuesday, removed Marte after his third at-bat to get Colorado Rockies All-Star Ryan McMahon in the game.

Marte finished 1-for-3 after he earned a starting spot via the fan vote.

When Lovullo addressed the team after the news dropped, he assured Marte he would bat first for the the NL.

Marte last started the All-Star Game in 2019 in Cleveland at 25 years old. He hit a double off former Twins starter Jose Berrios that day.

“I know last year there was a lot of frustration built around him not being selected,” Lovullo told Arizona Sports’ Bickley & Marotta pregame. “I felt like he was an All-Star. But that’s sometimes how the process is.

“He’s had his pants on fire since the minute he stepped into spring training. I’ve been together with Ketel for a long time. It’s an eight-year relationship … so when I handed him that jersey on the field the other day, it meant a lot to me. It meant everything. It’s part of our relationship, where I’m part of his growth and development but watching him go out there and perform the way he did has been really inspiring to me.”

Marte was the lone Diamondbacks player at this year’s Midsummer Classic, but Diamondbacks coaches and staff are involved as the defending NL champs. Pitching coach Brent Strom was shown instructing NL starting pitcher Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates before the game, while base runners at first had the chance to hear from Dave McKay.

Lovullo had the distinction of giving a pregame speech in the clubhouse.

American League wins All-Star Game

The American League overcame the early 3-0 deficit to win the All-Star Game for the 10th time over the last 11 years, 5-3. Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran delivered the go-ahead two-run homer in the fifth inning. Duran won the All-Star MVP.

Lovullo made sure to get every player available into the game, even making a handful of pitching changes after a couple of outs.

Arizona Diamondbacks

D-backs GM Mike Hazen looking on at Dodgers Stadium...

Payne Moses

Could the Diamondbacks really be sellers at the MLB trade deadline?

Two weeks ago, Arizona Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen told Arizona Sports his intentions were to act as a buyer at the trade deadline. There are other opinions out there that express the opposite.

8 hours ago

Juan Soto...

Associated Press

American League earns 10th win in 11 years over National League at All-Star Game

Boston's Jarren Duran hit a tiebreaking homer, and the American League beat the National League for a 10th win in the past 11 All-Star Games.

1 day ago

Kevin Brown...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks draft son of 6-time MLB All-Star Kevin Brown, Dawson

Day 3 of the MLB Draft was big for the sons of former MLB stars, and the Diamondbacks were involved with the selection of Dawson Brown.

1 day ago

2024 MLB Draft...

Arizona Sports

Diamondbacks 2024 MLB Draft tracker: List of picks

Here's a running list of players the Arizona Diamondbacks picked during the 2024 MLB Draft, beginning with Slade Caldwell.

1 day ago

Ketel Marte #4 of the Arizona Diamondbacks fields a ball during Gatorade All-Star Workout Day at Gl...

Dan Bickley

Several themes swirl around Diamondbacks at All-Star break

The Arizona Diamondbacks have several questions facing them at the All-Star break with a turning point looming.

1 day ago

Diamondbacks’ Ketel Marte singles, scores for NL at MLB All-Star Game