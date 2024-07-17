Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman and National League leadoff hitter Ketel Marte contributed a hit and a run scored at his second career All-Star Game on Tuesday.

Marte smashed a 109.5 mph grounder off Red Sox starter Tanner Houck in the third inning that kicked away from Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien. Marte received a tough break from the scorers, who at first charged Semien with an error.

Regardless, it set up Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani with two on, and Ohtani took Houck deep to right-center field to open the scoring.

Marte became the first Diamondbacks player to score a run at the Midsummer Classic since first baseman Paul Goldschmidt in 2015.

Soon after, a scoring change awarded Marte with a single.

To lead off the game, Marte hit a sharp grounder up the first-base line against Orioles ace Corbin Burnes. Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. wrangled it for the first out.

In his third plate appearance, Marte went after the first pitch from Athletics closer Mason Miller, a 101 mph heater, and flied out to deep left field.

On defense, Marte made a nice backhand play up the middle on a Guerrero ground ball, and he was involved in a viral Phillies moment. The Phillies had three starting infielders mic’d up at the same time, and shortstop Trea Turner made a diving play up the middle and flipped the ball to Marte.

Trea Turner makes the diving play and the mic’d up @Phillies infielders are loving it! #AllStarGame pic.twitter.com/TpmyibzsJ2 — MLB (@MLB) July 17, 2024

D-backs manager Torey Lovullo, manning the NL on Tuesday, removed Marte after his third at-bat to get Colorado Rockies All-Star Ryan McMahon in the game.

Marte finished 1-for-3 after he earned a starting spot via the fan vote.

When Lovullo addressed the team after the news dropped, he assured Marte he would bat first for the the NL.

Marte last started the All-Star Game in 2019 in Cleveland at 25 years old. He hit a double off former Twins starter Jose Berrios that day.

“I know last year there was a lot of frustration built around him not being selected,” Lovullo told Arizona Sports’ Bickley & Marotta pregame. “I felt like he was an All-Star. But that’s sometimes how the process is.

“He’s had his pants on fire since the minute he stepped into spring training. I’ve been together with Ketel for a long time. It’s an eight-year relationship … so when I handed him that jersey on the field the other day, it meant a lot to me. It meant everything. It’s part of our relationship, where I’m part of his growth and development but watching him go out there and perform the way he did has been really inspiring to me.”

Marte was the lone Diamondbacks player at this year’s Midsummer Classic, but Diamondbacks coaches and staff are involved as the defending NL champs. Pitching coach Brent Strom was shown instructing NL starting pitcher Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates before the game, while base runners at first had the chance to hear from Dave McKay.

Lovullo had the distinction of giving a pregame speech in the clubhouse.

The boss had some final words of wisdom before taking the field. 🫡 pic.twitter.com/tddCk2pbZb — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) July 17, 2024

American League wins All-Star Game

The American League overcame the early 3-0 deficit to win the All-Star Game for the 10th time over the last 11 years, 5-3. Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran delivered the go-ahead two-run homer in the fifth inning. Duran won the All-Star MVP.

Lovullo made sure to get every player available into the game, even making a handful of pitching changes after a couple of outs.

