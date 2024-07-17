Close
Mat Ishbia: ‘1,000% support’ for Devin Booker, Kevin Durant playing with Team USA

Jul 17, 2024, 11:55 AM | Updated: 12:36 pm

The basketball calendar for Phoenix Suns Devin Booker and Kevin Durant is longer than normal with the duo preparing Paris Olympics as members of Team USA.

Toss in Durant’s calf issue amid exhibition play and some around Phoenix could see the added work as a potential negative.

Suns owner Mat Ishbia is not one of those people.

“Just 1,000% support for Devin Booker and Kevin Durant,” Ishbia told the Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday. “It’s an honor that they were selected. They want to represent their country. The last thing I’m going to do is ever say, ‘Hey, what about this?’ Go over there, win a gold medal and represent our country.

“I’m probably going to go over there and watch them, support those guys. That’s what we do. We’re a part of each other’s team, part of each other’s lives. … I think they’re having a great time.”

Team USA is through three exhibition games following Wednesday’s dominant 105-79 win over Serbia.

It’ll have two more matchups against South Sudan (July 20) and Germany (July 22) before Olympic play tips off on July 27.

The hope is that Durant, who missed the first three exhibitions, will be good to go for at least one of the upcoming matchups before the Olympics get underway.

Booker meanwhile has appeared in every exhibition so far.

Mat Ishbia: ‘1,000% support’ for Devin Booker, Kevin Durant playing with Team USA