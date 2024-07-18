Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner and guard Sophie Cunningham are participating in the WNBA Skills Challenge during Friday’s All-Star Game festivities.

Griner is making her WNBA Skills Challenge debut and marks the lone center in the competition.

The full list of participants include:

– Brittney Griner (Phoenix Mercury)

– Sophie Cunningham (Phoenix Mercury)

– Allisha Gray (Atlanta Dream)

– Marina Mabrey (Connecticut Sun)

– Erica Wheeler (Indiana Fever)

The skills challenge features an obstacle course that’ll test players dribbling, shooting and passing abilities.

In 15 games played, Griner is averaging 18.6 points per game on 55.8% shooting. She’s added 6.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.4 blocks across 29.7 minutes per game.

Cunningham has appeared in 25 games this season and is averaging eight points per game on 43.4% shooting and 39.2% from long range. She’s also registered 3.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists and a steal in 27 minutes per game.

In addition to the skills challenge, the WNBA 3-Point Contest is slated for Friday.

The timed competition will span two rounds.

Those getting ready to fire from behind the arc include:

– Stefanie Dolson (Washington Mystics)

– Allisha Gray (Atlanta Dream)

– Jonquel Jones (New York Liberty)

– Marina Mabrey (Connecticut Sun)

– Kayla McBride (Minnesota Lynx)

There will also be an exhibition between the USA Women’s 3-on-3 National Team and the USA 3-on-3 U23 National Team on Friday.

Dates and times for WNBA All-Star Friday Night

The skills challenge, 3-on-3 exhibition and 3-point contest begin Friday at 6 p.m. MST and can be watched on ESPN.

When is the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game in Phoenix?

The 2024 WNBA All-Star Game between Team WNBA and the U.S. Basketball Women’s National Team tips off Saturday at 5:30 MST from Footprint Center.

It’ll mark the first time this format is being used since 2021. In that game, Team WNBA beat the national squad, 93-85.

Phoenix has two representatives in the upcoming matchup, with both Diana Taurasi and Griner suiting up for the national team.

“It’s gonna be a great, great weekend of celebration of the WNBA, recognition of the Phoenix Mercury and all the great things we’re doing and trying to elevate the game together,” Suns and Mercury owner Mat Ishbia told Arizona Sports’ Burns & Gambo on Wednesday.

Follow @AZSports