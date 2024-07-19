PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Mercury unveiled their new state-of-the-art practice facility as part of All-Star weekend.

The 58,000-square-foot performance center was designed specifically for the WNBA team.

“I wanted to make the best facility out there,” Phoenix Mercury owner Mat Ishbia said. “We think we did that. The overall infrastructure, the parking. Everything you’d think of a superior athlete would need, we tried to build that in the women’s practice facility.”

The facility, which the Mercury said cost $100 million and is three blocks from the team’s arena, will including strength and cardio areas, hydrotherapy, a sauna, offices, meeting rooms, lounge and dining room, among other amenities. It will also have a full kitchen with a dedicated chef.

“We looked at all sports, all over the world, how do you make this the best of the best?” chief executive officer of the Mercury and Suns Josh Bartelstein said. “None of it happened by accident.”

Ishbia hopes that the new facility will not benefit his team, but will also raise the league.

“We definitely want players to come to Phoenix, but other WNBA teams are also going to elevate their game as well,” he said in a phone interview. “I hope everyone sees it and goes how do we invest and do it right for the women. Any business you have to invest in it to grow. This is our point in investing and see it grow and succeed on and off the court.”

The U.S. Olympic team was the first team to train at the new facility. The Mercury became the third WNBA team in the past few years to debut a new practice facility as Phoenix joined Seattle and Las Vegas.

One of the highlights of the facility was naming the two practice courts after Diana Taurasi, who has spent her entire 20-year career with the Mercury.

“It’s really humbling. It really is,” Taurasi said.

The courts will have her name and a logo inspired by the WNBA’s all-time scoring leader.

“It’s a nod to our legendary player,” Ishbia said. “She won three WNBA championships here. She’s over 40 and still playing at high level.”

Taurasi will be taking part in All-Star weekend in Phoenix. The Mercury have made sure to take care of all the little details to ensure players and fans have an incredible experience at the event.

“From concierge service to gifts in your room and personalized activities for the players,” Bartelstein said. “We have a massive team working on it, it was a full-time job for many.”

Fans in attendance will receive a branded WNBA All-Star rally towel at Friday night’s 3-point contest and skills challenge and on Saturday a T-shirt for the All-Star Game. Pitbull will perform at halftime of the All-Star contest.

“Everyone’s coming to Phoenix and it’s the epicenter of basketball,” Ishbia said. “We want this to feel more like an NBA All-Star Game.”