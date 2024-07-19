Close
Fiesta Sports Foundation honoring 50 boys, girls football players on Preseason All-State teams

Jul 18, 2024, 9:29 PM | Updated: 9:29 pm

The Fiesta Sports Foundation partnered with the AIA to name a Preseason All-State team for boys and girls football in Arizona.

The Fiesta Sports Foundation partnered with the AIA to name a Preseason All-State team for boys and girls football in Arizona. (Fiesta Sports Foundation photo)





BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Fiesta Sports Foundation has partnered with the Arizona Interscholastic Association for a new program that honors 50 of the best high school football players in the state.

The first Fiesta Sports Foundation Preseason All-State Football Teams will be celebrated at an in-person event at the Arizona Bank and Trust Fiesta Sports Foundation Football Kickoff on Aug. 15 at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess. The teams include 29 tackle football boys and 21 flag football girls.

Arizona Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald will give a keynote address at the ceremony.

The honorees were determined by a selection committee made up of coaches, media, officials and representatives from the Fiesta Sports Foundation and USA Football.

“Watching the rapid growth of flag football over the last year, we know that Arizona will be a leader in that sport, and we are already seeing it with several of our honorees earning roster spots with USA Football’s national teams,” Fiesta Sports Foundation Executive Director and CEO Erik Moses said. “The inaugural Preseason All-State teams are another example of how we are elevating the sport in partnership with the AIA. It was a difficult decision with all the talent that resides in Arizona and we are confident that the student-athletes selected are deserving of the honor.”

Boys tackle Preseason All-State team

  • QB: Luke Haugo (Higley; Arizona commit)
  • RB: Noah Roberts (Basha) and Elijah Little (Thunderbird)
  • WR/TE: Cooper Perry (Notre Dame Prep; Oregon commit), Dezmen Roebuck (Marana; Washington commit), Dylan Sims (Queen Creek; UCLA commit), Shamar Berryhill (Centennial)
  • Flex: Nikko Boncore (Centennial)
  • OL: Logan Powell (Brophy; Wisconsin commit), Nick Spence (Liberty; Minnesota commit), Anderson Kopp (Brophy; Kansas commit), Jake Hildebrand (Basha), Roman Fina (Salpointe Catholic; Duke commit)
  • DL: Caden Branston (Liberty; Colorado State commit), Garrett Martin (Saguaro; Kansas commit), Kaleb Jones (Mountain Pointe; Arizona commit), Jackson Murray (Horizon; Colorado State commit)
  • LB: Hudson Dunn (Liberty), Aidan Browder (Chandler; Northern Arizona commit), Cody Wells (Notre Dame Prep; Nevada commit), Carlos Montoya (Walden Grove)
  • DB: Cree Thomas (Brophy; Notre Dame commit), Rylon Dillard-Allen (Mountain Pointe), Jamar Beal-Goines (Desert Edge; Texas A&M commit), Nathan Spivey (Salpointe)
  • PK: Aaron Alvarez (Centennial)
  • LS: Mack Mulhern (Horizon)
  • KR/PR: Gio Richardson (Basha; Arizona commit)
  • P: Gehrig Heil (Arcadia)

Girls flag Preseason All-State team

  • QB: Katelyn Jewell (Canyon View)
  • RB: Daylee Woods (Hamilton), Jalyssa Guerrero (Gilbert)
  • WR: Samaya Taylor-Jenkins (Hamilton), Madison Coger (Campo Verde), Kate MacDonald (Xavier), Malaysia Roebuck (Marana), Cadence McCanless (Red Mountain)
  • Flex: Noreal Sparks (Mountain Pointe)
  • Rusher: Nami Singer (Marana), Carter Dille (Higley)
  • DB/LB/Flex: Maycie Bassett (Canyon View), Naomi Ndayizeye (Hamilton), Kayla Tacker (Casa Grande), Khalia Dana (Gilbert), Kylee Thurman (Mountain View), Autumn Saavedra (Chandler)
  • PK: Katie Whipple (Casteel)
  • KR/PR: Izzy Guzman (Casteel)
  • P: Kylee Wick (Perry)

Fiesta Sports Foundation honoring 50 boys, girls football players on Preseason All-State teams