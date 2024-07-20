TEMPE — Mack Wilson Sr. has been around the NFL block a time or two. But gearing up for his sixth NFL season as a member of the Arizona Cardinals, the veteran inside linebacker is feeling renewed even if those around the league still aren’t giving him the proper respect.

“The last few years, people still don’t know who I am and that’s OK,” Wilson said Thursday. “This year, I have the opportunity to show the world what type of player I am.

“This is just the beginning for me, I promise you. I don’t want to do much talking, but I’m ready.”

“This is just the beginning for me. … I don’t want to do much talking.” Cardinals LB Mack Wilson Sr. is ready to show the world what type of player he is with Arizona. #AZCardinals pic.twitter.com/rZCh0dZvJT — Tyler Drake (@Tdrake4sports) July 18, 2024

Wilson enters his first year with the Cardinals expected to take on a bigger role than he’s seen in previous years with Cleveland and New England. Used more as a situational defensive option and special teamer, Wilson hasn’t seen more than 45% of available defensive reps in all but one season (2019).

That didn’t stop Wilson from producing in 2023, registering 3.5 sacks, 37 tackles, three passes defended, two forced fumbles and four QB hits despite seeing 27% of defensive snaps across 17 games (one start).

But given the three-year deal Wilson signed with the team this offseason and the current roster makeup, the limited defensive showings appear to be behind the veteran.

His growing bond with expected running mate Kyzir White and what he’s already picked up from the MIKE backer only helps that thinking.

“Kyzir’s an alpha male, honestly. A great leader. I can’t wait to share the field with him,” Wilson said. “I’ve really just been picking his brain all OTAs with both of us being pretty limited. We’ve been going over calls and stuff on the sideline. He’ll randomly ask me, ‘What you got on this call?’

“That’s just something I appreciate, because I really didn’t have that much in my career. It just shows me how much he cares and how much he’s willing to pour into me to maximize myself. It’s going to be dope to be out there with him.”

Mack Wilson Sr. more than just an inside linebacker

While Wilson is poised to roam the middle of the field with White, the new Cardinal gives the franchise another option to rush off the edge.

In his final season with the Patriots, Wilson racked up 131 of his 617 snaps at outside linebacker as injuries impacted New England. Most of those (89) came in the last five games of the season, per Pro Football Focus. The result? 3.5 sacks, two tackles for loss, a forced fumble and a pass defended. For comparison, he registered 171 out of the box throughout the year.

“I told them I could pass rush and they gave me the opportunity,” Wilson said. “I knew I always had it. Athletically I can bend, I can do a lot of things that people don’t know. When I’m out there, I feel like I can’t be stopped, especially off the edge. It’s a different feeling when I’m on the edge. If I get a good get off, it’s a wrap I feel like.”

Given the current question marks at edge rusher, utilizing Wilson’s ability to pressure the quarterback could come in handy.

Entering training camp, BJ Ojulari appears to be a frontrunner for a starting role. Dennis Gardeck and Zaven Collins present two more options, though the latter needs to prove he’s taken the appropriate steps forward after moving to a full-time OLB role.

