Allisha Gray edges Mercury’s Sophie Cunningham to win WNBA All-Star skills competition

Jul 19, 2024, 7:12 PM | Updated: 8:07 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WNBA Skills Challenge finalists Sophie Cunningham of the Phoenix Mercury and Allisha Gray of the Atlanta Dream. (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) WNBA Skills Challenge winner Allisha Gray of the Atlanta Dream. (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Brittney Griner of the Phoenix Mercury introduced at Footprint Center at WNBA All-Star Friday. (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Brittney Griner of the Phoenix Mercury showing the X-Factor love at Footprint Center at WNBA All-Star Friday. (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)

PHOENIX (AP) — Allisha Gray won the WNBA All-Star skills competition, beating hometown favorite Sophie Cunningham in the finals Friday night.

The Atlanta Dream star had the fastest time in the preliminary round and then was just a second slower in the final round. She edged out Cunningham on the obstacle course that combines passing, dribbling and shooting finishing it in 32.1 seconds.

Both Gray and Cunningham struggled in the finals from the 3-point line, but the Dream guard was able to use her speed to top the Mercury star’s time of 34.2.

“It’s definitely fun,” Gray said. “Being here is a breath of fresh air. You’re still locked in, but it’s more like a fun atmosphere.”

Indiana’s Kelsey Mitchell was a last-minute replacement for her Fever teammate Erica Wheeler. Wheeler wasn’t able to get to Phoenix because of the faulty software update that caused technological havoc worldwide on Friday and delayed flights.

The Fever guard was flying from Atlanta to Phoenix but her flight was first delayed and then canceled. She said in a tweet that Pacers CEO Mel Raines tried to get her a charter flight to the All-Star festivities, but nothing was available on short notice.

Mitchell, who was wearing Wheeler’s jersey, didn’t qualify for the finals.

“I’m excited about it,” Mitchell said in the video. “I don’t know how I’ll do compared to Erica, but for her, I’ll make sure I hold it down, keep the Fever organization going in trying to win this thing, and have fun with it.”

Cunningham’s teammate Brittney Griner was also in the event, representing the post players. She went first and finished the course in 46.3 seconds.

Marina Mabrey, who was traded from Chicago to Connecticut on Wednesday, wore a Sun jersey for the first time. Mabrey and Gray were the only players to participate in both the skills competition and 3-point shootout. Mabrey just missed making the finals of the skills contest.

Gray receives $2,575 from the league, per the Collective Bargaining Agreement, but will also get $55,000 from Aflac as part of a partnership between with the WNBPA.

Gray initially said she might use the $55,000 to start a new business, but had a change of heart now that the money is in hand.

“Now that I think about it, had a good nap, maybe I’ll go on a little golfing spree, shopping spree,” Gray said, grinning.

