Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX MERCURY

Allisha Gray becomes 1st player to win both 3-point and skills competition at WNBA All-Star

Jul 19, 2024, 8:08 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Allisha Gray of the Atlanta Dream won the WNBA 3-point contest at Footprint Center on July 19, 2024. (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Jonquel Jones of the New York Liberty missed her final shot that would've won her the WNBA 3-point contest at Footprint Center on July 19, 2024. (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Mercury owner Mat Ishbia courtside during WNBA 3-point contest at Footprint Center on July 19, 2024. (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Allisha Gray of the Atlanta Dream won the WNBA 3-point contest at Footprint Center on July 19, 2024. (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Jonquel Jones of the New York Liberty was the runner-up in the WNBA 3-point contest at Footprint Center on July 19, 2024. (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever looks on during the WNBA 3-point contest at Footprint Center on July 19, 2024. (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Allisha Gray of the Atlanta Dream is introduced before the WNBA 3-point contest at Footprint Center on July 19, 2024. (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever looks on during the WNBA 3-point contest at Footprint Center on July 19, 2024. (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Kayla McBride of the Minnesota Lynx and Allisha Gray of the Atlanta Dream are introduced before the WNBA 3-point contest at Footprint Center on July 19, 2024. (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)

PHOENIX (AP) — Allisha Gray became the first player in WNBA history to win both the 3-point and skills competition in the same year, capturing both titles Friday night.

The Atlanta Dream guard topped Jonquel Jones 22-21 in the 3-point shootout finals after edging Sophie Cunningham in the skills competition by just over 2 seconds.

Jones was looking to become the first post-player to win the 3-point contest. She also made the finals in 2021 before losing to four-time champion Allie Quigley. Jones had a chance to win the contest, but her last shot — the two-point money ball — fell short.

She scored 25 points in the opening round — tops amongst the five competitors. Gray had 23 points.

Neither defending champion Sabrina Ionescu or sensational rookie Caitlin Clark competed in the 3-point contest this year. Ionescu is playing for the U.S. at the Olympics and is focused on getting ready for the Paris Games.

After virtually playing non-stop for nine months between college and the WNBA, Clark just wanted to take some time to relax.

“I think the biggest thing was for me, it’s just like I need a break,” she said. “I’m going to take some time for myself to enjoy what I want to do, and at times that can be in the tough position I’m in, but I think it was the healthiest for myself.”

Brittney Griner was the only member of the U.S. Olympic Team who participated in either competition. She finished the obstacle course in 46.3 seconds.

There was also a 3-on-3 exhibition game between the U.S. team headed to the Paris Olympics and an under-23 team featuring top college players.

The Olympic team won the tight contest 19-16 as Rhyne Howard scored the final eight points for the victors, hitting four 2-point shots. She finished the game scoring 12 of the team’s 19 points.

The game is played with one and two-point baskets for 10 minutes or until a team scores 21 points.

Marina Mabrey, who was traded from Chicago to Connecticut on Wednesday wore a Sun jersey for the first time. She and Gray participated in both the skills competition and 3-point shootout. Mabrey just missed making the finals of the skills contest.

Gray received $2,575 from the league for each victory, per the Collective Bargaining Agreement, but also got $110,000 from Aflac as part of a partnership between with the WNBPA.

Phoenix Mercury

WNBA Skills Challenge finalists Sophie Cunningham of the Phoenix Mercury and Allisha Gray of the At...

Associated Press

Allisha Gray edges Mercury’s Sophie Cunningham to win WNBA All-Star skills competition

Allisha Gray won the WNBA All-Star skills competition, beating hometown favorite Sophie Cunningham in the finals Friday night.

14 hours ago

Caitlin Clark and Erica Wheeler...

Associated Press

Flight issues cause Erica Wheeler to miss All-Star skills challenge in Phoenix

Indiana's Kelsey Mitchell was a last-minute replacement for her Fever teammate Erica Wheeler in the WNBA All-Star skills challenge.

15 hours ago

Diana Taurasi shows off her fifth gold medal...

Associated Press

Diana Taurasi preparing for Paris Olympics, eyeing 6th gold medal

Phoenix Mercury's Diana Taurasi has been a mainstay on the Olympic women's team since graduating from UConn in 2004.

1 day ago

Diana Taurasi...

Ryan Pasiecznik

Mercury’s Diana Taurasi ranked 21st on ESPN’s top 100 professional athletes list

Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi came in ranked at No. 21 on ESPN's top 100 professional athletes since 2000 list.

1 day ago

Phoenix Mercury forward Mikiah Herbert Harrigan (21) fouls Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) ...

Associated Press

Phoenix Mercury unveil new practice facility as part of WNBA All-Star festivities

The Phoenix Mercury unveiled their new practice facility as part of All-Star weekend on Thursday. The 58,000-square-foot performance center was designed specifically for the WNBA team.

2 days ago

Sophie Cunningham and Brittney Griner chat on the bench...

Arizona Sports

Brittney Griner, Sophie Cunningham participating in WNBA Skills Challenge

Mercury center Brittney Griner and guard Sophie Cunningham are taking part in the WNBA Skills Challenge during All-Star Game festivities.

2 days ago

Allisha Gray becomes 1st player to win both 3-point and skills competition at WNBA All-Star