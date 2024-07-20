Close
ESPN: Cardinals’ Marvin Harrison Jr. one of the most intriguing players in 2024

Jul 20, 2024, 11:45 AM | Updated: 11:50 am

Marvin Harrison Jr. at Cardinals rookie minicamp...

Arizona Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. warms up ahead of rookie minicamp on Friday, May 10, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

(Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Bailey Leasure's Profile Picture

BY BAILEY LEASURE


ArizonaSports.com editor

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. enters his rookie season as a potential No.1 wide receiver for quarterback Kyler Murray and the team’s offense as they look to improve from their 4-13 record in 2023.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano has Harrison as one of the most intriguing players headed into 2024 and the Cardinals offense could take another step in progression.

Harrison has occupied the football fan’s consciousness for so long now that we almost forget about him. But if he’s the prospect the Cardinals (and most of the league) believe him to be, Arizona’s passing game could be set to reach new heights much more quickly than a lot of people are assuming.

Graziano said the Cardinals’ expectations headed into the season are much higher due to the drafting of Harrison.

I personally believe the Cardinals could have a sneaky good offense. After quarterback Kyler Murray returned from his torn ACL in Week 10 of last season, Arizona had the league’s second-best rushing attack behind only Buffalo (152.8 yards per game) — and the ninth-best offense overall (362.8). Add in a full, healthy offseason for Murray, who seems rejuvenated under coach Jonathan Gannon, and a year’s worth of experience in the Drew Petzing offense, and we could have expected fairly big things even if the Cardinals hadn’t added the most pro-ready wide receiver prospect in recent memory with the fourth pick of the draft.

Harrison joins the Cardinals in an offseason that saw much turnaround at the position following the departure of Marquise Brown in free agency and the team trading Rondale Moore to the Atlanta Falcons.

RELATED STORIES

Along with drafting Harrison, the Cardinals signed Zay Jones and Chris Moore to one-year deals to join second-year pro Michael Wilson and Greg Dortch along with tight end Trey McBride, who led the Cardinals in receiving in 2023, catching 81 passes for 825 yards and three touchdowns.

The No. 4 pick is coming off two good seasons at Ohio State in which he had 144 catches for 2,474 receiving yards and 28 touchdowns. He also scored once on the ground during the 2023 season.

For his efforts last year, Harrison was named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year and was also a finalist for the 2023 Heisman Trophy.

Arizona Cardinals

Cardinals ILB Mack Wilson Sr. high fives Tyreek Maddox-Williams...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals’ Mack Wilson Sr. ready to prove naysayers wrong: ‘This is just the beginning’

Cardinals LB Mack Wilson Sr. is feeling renewed entering Year 6 even if those around the league still aren't given him the proper respect.

16 hours ago

Trey Benson participates in the 2024 NFL Draft Combine...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals training camp battles: Trey Benson vs. Michael Carter

The battle at RB2 between rookie Trey Benson and veteran Michael Carter could end being one of the tightest this training camp.

1 day ago

Kenyan Drake...

Arizona Sports

Former Cardinals RB Kenyan Drake announces retirement from NFL

Kenyan Drake, who picked up over 1,500 rushing yards across two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, announced his retirement on Friday.

1 day ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Which Arizona sports legend was left off the top 100 athletes since 2000? #cardinals #nfl

ESPN released the final tier of its top 100 athletes since 2000 and Burns & Gambo can't help but notice one Arizona Cardinals legend was missing from the list entirely.

2 days ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Arizona sports icons on (and snubbed from) top 100 athletes since 2000 ranking

ESPN released the final tier of its top 100 athletes since 2000 and while Olympian Michael Phelps took the No. 1 spot and Phoenix Mercury star Diana Taurasi finished among the top 25, Burns & Gambo can't help but notice one Arizona Cardinals legend was missing from the list entirely.

2 days ago

Clayton Tune and Desmond Ridder get reps in during offseason work...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals training camp battles: Desmond Ridder vs. Clayton Tune for QB2

After covering WR2 and left guard, it's time to dive into the Cardinals' QB2 battle between Desmond Ridder and Clayton Tune.

2 days ago

