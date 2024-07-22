Close
PHOENIX SUNS

Report: Kevin Durant out for Team USA’s final exhibition vs. Germany

Jul 22, 2024, 12:05 PM

Kevin Durant looks on...

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant will not play in Team USA’s final exhibition against Germany ahead of the Paris Olympics, according to The Athletic’s Joe Vardon.

Vardon adds that Durant is considered day to day with a strained calf and will “continue onto Paris and play at the Olympics.”

Durant was seen getting up shots while Team USA warmed up ahead of its matchup against Germany.

Durant has not appeared in any of the team’s pre-Olympic exhibitions due to the calf issue. He began practicing with Team USA last Friday.

The news of Durant’s latest missed game comes after Team USA narrowly squeaked by South Sudan, 101-100, in their penultimate exhibition before Olympic play.

Suns teammate Devin Booker returned to the starting lineup in the win and scored five points on 2-of-5 shooting.

Booker again got the starting nod against Germany.

Durant enters his fourth Olympic basketball tournament as USA’s all-time leader in points (435) and points per game (19.6), sits at third in total rebounds (118) and blocks (16) and is fourth in assists (71).

Team USA’s Paris Olympics game schedule

Team USA will round out its ramp-up for Olympic competition its final exhibition in London against Germany. It will air on Fox.

From there, Team USA will take on Serbia (July 28), South Sudan (July 31) and Puerto Rico (Aug. 3) in Group C of Olympic play.

The group stage, which consists of three games, will air on NBC.

