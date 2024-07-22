Diamondbacks-Royals preview: Pitching probables, key players

The Arizona Diamondbacks started the second half of the season hot, taking two-of-three and securing the series win over the Chicago Cubs this past weekend.

Although the Cubs tarnished what would’ve been the D-backs’ second sweep of the season with a 10th-inning walk-off walk on Sunday, Arizona has won 12 of its last 18 and improved to a 51-49 record.

With that being said, Monday begins a new series against a revitalized Kansas City Royals club that is one win away from matching their 2023 total (56).

The Royals feature two of the league’s standout players at their positions: shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., boasting a .337 batting average and 17 home runs, and veteran catcher Salvador Perez, who has also crushed 17 home runs and sports a .280 average.

Kansas City also has one of the league’s best starting rotations, with guys like RHP Seth Lugo (12-4, 2.38 ERA) and LHP Cole Ragans — who will start in the series opener on Monday — anchoring the rotation and supporting a third-best SP ERA (3.44) in the league.

The Royals are coming off a three-game sweep against the Chicago White Sox and have won seven of their last nine games.

Diamondbacks-Royals pitching probables

Monday, 5:10 p.m. — RHP Yilber Diaz (1-0, 1.50 ERA) vs. LHP Cole Ragans (6-6, 3.16 ERA)

Tuesday, 5:10 p.m. — TBD vs. RHP Alec Marsh (7-6, 4.52 ERA)

Wednesday, 5:10 p.m. — RHP Ryne Nelson (7-6, 4.78 ERA) vs. RHP Michael Wacha (7-6, 3.55 ERA)

Monday will be full of firsts. It’ll be Diaz’s first ever start on the road, taking on a tough lefty in Ragans who’ll be facing the Diamondbacks for the first time in his career.

The Diamondbacks have witnessed a wealth of success for RHP Yilber Diaz in his first two career starts, pitching to a 1.50 ERA in 12 innings of work.

But Diaz isn’t the only D-backs starter who has had recent success.

The team’s SP trio of Nelson, Zac Gallen and Brandon Pfaadt allowed just one run over 17.2 innings pitched against the Chicago Cubs over the weekend.

Nelson allowed one run in 5.2 innings pitched against the Cubs on Friday, setting a career high with nine strikeouts. Wednesday will be Nelson’s second ever start against Kansas City as he looks to continue his sheer dominance on the road this season (4-3, 3.58 ERA).

The Diamondbacks have yet to announce a starter for Tuesday night’s matchup.

Diamondbacks-Royals hitters to watch

D-backs: Third baseman Eugenio Suarez and outfielder Corbin Carroll have seemingly turned the tide over the last few weeks. Carroll has doubled his 2024 home run total with three home runs in his last eight games, including two on July 13 against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Suarez has nearly doubled his 2024 home run total with four homers and 10 RBIs in his last 10 games. All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte has continued his terror upon opposing pitching, leading the league’s second basemen with 19 home runs and a .578 slugging percentage.

Royals: Getting Bobby Witt Jr. out is the main goal for the D-backs this week. He’s slashing .337/.382/.575, with a .958 OPS, good for a 163 OPS+. He’s leading the league in hits with 134 and has knocked 55 of them for extra bases. First baseman Vinny Pasquantino has 11 home runs, good for third on the team behind Witt and Perez.

Other than these three guys, the Royals don a thin lineup with six of their main batters hitting under .250 on the year.

How to watch Diamondbacks vs. Royals

Nothing out of the ordinary. All three games will be televised on DBACKS.TV through channel 34 on Cox. The radio broadcast for all three games will be available on the Arizona Sports app, 98.7 and ArizonaSports.com.