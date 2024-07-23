Arizona Diamondbacks legend Randy Johnson is among the top 25 baseball players of the 21st century, according to ESPN.

The 2015 Hall of Famer, and soon-to-be D-backs Hall of Famer, is ranked No. 22. He is trailing southpaw Clayton Kershaw (No. 3) and right-handers Justin Verlander (No. 7), Max Scherzer (No. 10), Mariano Rivera (No. 13), Roy Halladay (No. 17), Pedro Martinez (No. 18) and Zack Greinke (No. 20) among pitchers on the list.

In the 2000s, Johnson won the final three of his four consecutive National League Cy Young Awards (2000-02) and a World Series ring — including WS co-MVP honors — with the D-backs in 2001. He was a five-time All-Star and earned two of his four career ERA titles. In 2004, he threw the 17th perfect game in MLB history.

From 2000 until his retirement after the 2009 season, Johnson recorded a 143-78 record with a 3.34 ERA and 2,182 strikeouts in 1,885.1 innings.

At his best, Johnson put up numbers not seen since Sandy Koufax, as described by ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

At 6-foot-10, Johnson lorded over the field from the pitcher’s mound, unspooling fastballs and sliders from a low three-quarters arm slot that befuddled hitters. He personified the power of the strikeout, a lesson that took root and changed the game altogether. Slayer of birds, pursuer of perfection, The Big Unit was an outlier in size, ability and production. At his best, there were few better.

Over his 22-year MLB career, Johnson accumulated 303 wins, 4,875 strikeouts (second all time), 100 complete games and 37 shutouts across 4,135.1 innings. He won five Cy Young Awards.

Johnson is the Diamondbacks’ all-time leader in wins (118), games started (232), complete games (38), shutouts (14), innings pitched (1,630.1) and strikeouts (2,077).

