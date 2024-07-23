Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX MERCURY

Phoenix All-Star Game secures highest ratings for WNBA event since inaugural season

Jul 23, 2024, 4:15 PM

WNBA All-Star Game...

Alex Weiner's Profile Picture

BY ALEX WEINER


Diamondbacks reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

The 2024 WNBA All-Star Game at Footprint Center was watched by an average audience of 3.44 million viewers on ABC, a 305% increase from 2023, ESPN announced.

The audience peaked at 4.054 million viewers, as the game was the third-highest-viewed WNBA event in league history. Only the W’s first two nationally-televised games back in 1997 drew a larger audience.

Footprint Center was sold out with 16,407 fans in the building to watch the WNBA All-Star team defeat Team USA 117-109 in a highly competitive matchup before the Olympic team begins group play in Paris.

No WNBA All-Star Game before had ratings reach these metrics. The 2023 All-Star Game produced 850,000 viewers on ABC, while the previous record in 2003 had 1.44 million viewers.

RELATED STORIES

The event also drew more eyes than any previous WNBA event on ESPN Networks, besting the 2024 WNBA Draft (2.45 million) when Caitlin Clark went first overall out of Iowa to the Indiana Fever.

This has been a significant season for the WNBA in terms of audience growth. The W saw its most attended first month in 26 years and most watched opening month in league history.

“To be a part of this, to see it grow, it’s super special,” Clark said. “I’m happy for the players that have been in this league for a really long time to have moments like these and opportunities like these, because they deserve it. It’s been a long time coming, but honestly, I feel like we’re just scratching the surface.”

Clark and fellow standout rookie Angel Reese, along with All-Star Game MVP Arike Ogunbowale, five-time All-Star Jonquel Jones and 3-point contest/skills challenge winner Allisha Gray headlined the WNBA All-Stars. Ogunbowale dropped 34 points, all in the second half.

Team USA was led by Breanna Stewart and A’ja Wilson, who dropped 31 and 22 points, respectively. Phoenix Mercury stars Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner and Kahleah Copper also suited up for the Olympic squad.

“I think it’s a combination of things,” U.S. head coach Cheryl Reeve said of the All-Star Game spectacle. “I think where the league is today, the attention it’s getting, the players that are going to be on the court, the excitement that exists for not only the national team but the players on the All-Star team representing the W. All of that converging at once makes it incredibly exciting.

“I have to give Phoenix credit … Phoenix has done an incredible job with this All-Star Game. And so hats off to Mat Ishbia and the way he values the WNBA that is on full display.”

The broadcast of Friday’s events, including the skills challenge and 3-point contests, drew 695,000 viewers on ESPN. That marked a 142% jump from 2023.

Team USA defeated Germany 84-57 on Tuesday in London, the Americans’ final tune-up game before the Paris Games. The national team takes on Japan on Monday.

The WNBA, meanwhile, is on break and returns on Aug. 15.

Phoenix Mercury

United States' Diana Taurasi drive around Germany's Leonie Fiebich during a women's exhibition bask...

Associated Press

Team USA women’s basketball rebounds in exhibition win over Germany before Olympics

The USA women's basketball team rebounds from rare exhibition loss in an 84-57 win over Germany ahead of the Olympics.

1 hour ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Bickley Blast: Should we be concerned about the USA Men’s and Women’s basketball teams?

Dan Bickley recaps the weekend exhibition games for the USA basketball teams and explains why he is concerned on his Bickley Blast.

1 day ago

Brittney Griner looks on...

Associated Press

Brittney Griner on being back with USA Basketball: ‘It means everything to me’

Brittney Griner is suiting up for the U.S. in the Paris Olympics, her first trip to play overseas since returning from Russian detainment.

1 day ago

WNBA All-Star Game...

Alex Weiner

Competitive 2024 WNBA All-Star Game gives Phoenix showcase of league’s deep talent

Team USA head coach Cheryl Reeve set up Saturday's WNBA All-Star Game in Phoenix as one of the greatest spectacles in league history.

3 days ago

caitlin clark...

Associated Press

WNBA rookies Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese provide All-Star Game with highlight moment

Caitlin Clark delivered the passes and Angel Reese supplied the hustle, as the rookies made life difficult for Team USA at the All-Star Game.

3 days ago

Arike Ogunbowale...

Alex Weiner

Arike Ogunbowale wins Phoenix WNBA All-Star Game MVP

Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale took over in the second half of Saturday's WNBA All-Star Game at Footprint Center to take home the MVP award.

3 days ago

Phoenix All-Star Game secures highest ratings for WNBA event since inaugural season