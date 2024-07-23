The 2024 WNBA All-Star Game at Footprint Center was watched by an average audience of 3.44 million viewers on ABC, a 305% increase from 2023, ESPN announced.

The audience peaked at 4.054 million viewers, as the game was the third-highest-viewed WNBA event in league history. Only the W’s first two nationally-televised games back in 1997 drew a larger audience.

Footprint Center was sold out with 16,407 fans in the building to watch the WNBA All-Star team defeat Team USA 117-109 in a highly competitive matchup before the Olympic team begins group play in Paris.

No WNBA All-Star Game before had ratings reach these metrics. The 2023 All-Star Game produced 850,000 viewers on ABC, while the previous record in 2003 had 1.44 million viewers.

The scene at tonight’s completely sold-out WNBA All-Star Game in Phoenix: pic.twitter.com/qURLyxSU80 — Front Office Sports (@FOS) July 21, 2024

The event also drew more eyes than any previous WNBA event on ESPN Networks, besting the 2024 WNBA Draft (2.45 million) when Caitlin Clark went first overall out of Iowa to the Indiana Fever.

This has been a significant season for the WNBA in terms of audience growth. The W saw its most attended first month in 26 years and most watched opening month in league history.

“To be a part of this, to see it grow, it’s super special,” Clark said. “I’m happy for the players that have been in this league for a really long time to have moments like these and opportunities like these, because they deserve it. It’s been a long time coming, but honestly, I feel like we’re just scratching the surface.”

Clark and fellow standout rookie Angel Reese, along with All-Star Game MVP Arike Ogunbowale, five-time All-Star Jonquel Jones and 3-point contest/skills challenge winner Allisha Gray headlined the WNBA All-Stars. Ogunbowale dropped 34 points, all in the second half.

Last Saturday’s 2024 #WNBAAllStar game on ABC was the most-watched EVER 🏀 3rd most-viewed #WNBA event EVER

🏀 Largest WNBA audience EVER on ESPN platforms

🏀 Largest WNBA Countdown EVER More: https://t.co/aREroeQFKA pic.twitter.com/RSZQmPWTi3 — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) July 23, 2024

Team USA was led by Breanna Stewart and A’ja Wilson, who dropped 31 and 22 points, respectively. Phoenix Mercury stars Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner and Kahleah Copper also suited up for the Olympic squad.

“I think it’s a combination of things,” U.S. head coach Cheryl Reeve said of the All-Star Game spectacle. “I think where the league is today, the attention it’s getting, the players that are going to be on the court, the excitement that exists for not only the national team but the players on the All-Star team representing the W. All of that converging at once makes it incredibly exciting.

“I have to give Phoenix credit … Phoenix has done an incredible job with this All-Star Game. And so hats off to Mat Ishbia and the way he values the WNBA that is on full display.”

The broadcast of Friday’s events, including the skills challenge and 3-point contests, drew 695,000 viewers on ESPN. That marked a 142% jump from 2023.

Team USA defeated Germany 84-57 on Tuesday in London, the Americans’ final tune-up game before the Paris Games. The national team takes on Japan on Monday.

The WNBA, meanwhile, is on break and returns on Aug. 15.

Follow @alexjweiner