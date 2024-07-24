Arizona Cardinals 2024 training camp is here, and fans can head to State Farm Stadium to watch their team starting Thursday.

The Cardinals hit the practice field on Wednesday, and the team announced nine open practice dates for fans to watch, along with one exclusive season ticket holder event on Sunday.

The annual Red & White Practice is scheduled for Aug. 3.

Admission and parking to watch Cardinals stars Kyler Murray, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Budda Baker are free, although digital tickets are required to enter the stadium.

Cardinals open practice schedule

Thursday, July 25 from 1:15-2:40 p.m.

Friday, July 26 from 1:15-2:55 p.m.

Monday, July 29 from 1:15-2:40 p.m.

Tuesday, July 30 from 1:15-2:55 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 1 from 1:45-3:15 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 2 from 1:45-3:15 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 3 from 1:15-3:15 p.m. (Red & White Practice)

Tuesday, Aug. 6 from 1:45-3:15 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 7 from 1:45-3:15 p.m.

Where can fans park for Cardinals training camp?

Parking is available in the Green and Grey lots on the east side of the stadium and will open 30 minutes before practice begins. The Orange lots on the west will open for the Red & White Practice.

Where do I buy tickets for Cardinals training camp?

Tickets are available online, and individuals can secure up to six per practice while supplies last. Seats will be available on the east side of the stadium in the lower level.

Fans can enter through Gate 3 on the east side of the stadium or through the Cardinals team shop at the north end near Gate 2. Gates will open 15 minutes before each practice.

For the Red & White Practice, the Cardinals will open Gate 1 on the west side starting at 12:30 p.m. for season ticket holders and 12:45 p.m. for other fans.

The NFL’s clear bag policies will be in effect, and the team shop and concessions will be open.

Can my children get Cardinals autographs?

Select players will sign autographs for kids 12 years old and younger after each practice along the lower field walls.

There are also quarterback toss, 40-yard dash and mini-field goal kick activities for kids on the south bridge.

