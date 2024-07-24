Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

When are the Cardinals’ open training camp practices?

Jul 23, 2024, 6:11 PM

Fans of the Arizona Cardinals...

Fans of the Arizona Cardinals watch the team training camp. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Arizona Cardinals 2024 training camp is here, and fans can head to State Farm Stadium to watch their team starting Thursday.

The Cardinals hit the practice field on Wednesday, and the team announced nine open practice dates for fans to watch, along with one exclusive season ticket holder event on Sunday.

The annual Red & White Practice is scheduled for Aug. 3.

Admission and parking to watch Cardinals stars Kyler Murray, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Budda Baker are free, although digital tickets are required to enter the stadium.

Cardinals open practice schedule

RELATED STORIES

Thursday, July 25 from 1:15-2:40 p.m.
Friday, July 26 from 1:15-2:55 p.m.
Monday, July 29 from 1:15-2:40 p.m.
Tuesday, July 30 from 1:15-2:55 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 1 from 1:45-3:15 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 2 from 1:45-3:15 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 3 from 1:15-3:15 p.m. (Red & White Practice)
Tuesday, Aug. 6 from 1:45-3:15 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 7 from 1:45-3:15 p.m.

Where can fans park for Cardinals training camp?

Parking is available in the Green and Grey lots on the east side of the stadium and will open 30 minutes before practice begins. The Orange lots on the west will open for the Red & White Practice.

Where do I buy tickets for Cardinals training camp?

Tickets are available online, and individuals can secure up to six per practice while supplies last. Seats will be available on the east side of the stadium in the lower level.

Fans can enter through Gate 3 on the east side of the stadium or through the Cardinals team shop at the north end near Gate 2. Gates will open 15 minutes before each practice.

For the Red & White Practice, the Cardinals will open Gate 1 on the west side starting at 12:30 p.m. for season ticket holders and 12:45 p.m. for other fans.

The NFL’s clear bag policies will be in effect, and the team shop and concessions will be open.

Can my children get Cardinals autographs?

Select players will sign autographs for kids 12 years old and younger after each practice along the lower field walls.

There are also quarterback toss, 40-yard dash and mini-field goal kick activities for kids on the south bridge.

Arizona Cardinals

Carter O'Donnell...

Arizona Sports

Cardinals waived/injured OL Carter O’Donnell at start of training camp

The Arizona Cardinals waived offensive lineman Carter O'Donnell with an injury designation, the team announced on Tuesday. 

7 hours ago

Bj Ojulari looks on...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals training camp battles: Pass rusher

Three Arizona Cardinals come to mind when thinking about the upcoming battle at pass rusher this training camp.

10 hours ago

Trey McBride at Cardinals mandatory minicamp...

Arizona Sports

ESPN: Arizona Cardinals ranked poorly in NFL future power rankings

ESPN's future NFL power rankings placed the Arizona Cardinals near the league's bottom in average score across various categories.

13 hours ago

Budda Baker looks on...

Arizona Sports

Where did Cardinals S Budda Baker rank among NFL players’ top 100 for 2024?

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker on Monday found his name once again on the NFL Network's annual list of top 100 players.

1 day ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Is Kyler Murray a darkhorse MVP candidate + surprising Wolf with a custom t-shirt

Is Kyler Murray a darkhorse MVP candidate + surprising Wolf with a custom t-shirt.

1 day ago

Starling Thomas catches a ball during Cardinals OTAs...

Tyler Drake

Arizona Cardinals training camp battles: CB1

The battle for CB1 and the remaining starting roles in the Cardinals secondary may take the cake for the most impactful this training camp.

1 day ago

When are the Cardinals’ open training camp practices?