Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Diamondbacks’ Jordan Montgomery solid vs. Royals in return from IL

Jul 23, 2024, 6:59 PM | Updated: 10:12 pm

Jordan Montgomery #52 of the Arizona Diamondbacks throws in the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on July 23, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

BY ALEX WEINER


Diamondbacks reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

Arizona starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery gave the Diamondbacks five solid innings with one earned run in his return from the injured list Tuesday at the Kansas City Royals.

Montgomery exited in line for a win, as the D-backs led 5-1 after five innings at Kauffman Stadium and finished off the Royals, 6-2. Arizona (52-50) snapped Kansas City’s four-game winning streak.

The 31-year-old went on the 15-day IL retroactive to June 29, and coming off a 56-pitch simulated game, his pitch count was limited on Tuesday.

Montgomery threw 67 pitches, finishing with three hits allowed, two strikeouts and one walk.

His changeup was particularly effective at missing barrels, although beyond a Bobby Witt Jr. double, he largely avoided hard contact throughout the game.

“I felt comfortable out there and pain free, and that was nice to be pain free,” Montgomery said. “I think it just messed with my delivery a little bit, where I was yanking everything and I didn’t want to put any pressure on my legs, but I grinded it out and I’m glad to be here now.”

Montgomery ran into trouble early when Witt doubled home a run with no outs in the first inning. It marked Witt’s fourth extra-base hit of the series, but Montgomery stranded him with a couple pop-ups and a strikeout. He punched out Salvador Perez on a curveball.

Importantly, he maintained the lead after the D-backs scored three runs off Royals starter — and former Arizona State ace — Alec Marsh.

From there, the next two innings went smoothly as Montgomery recorded six outs with 22 pitches.

Montgomery had to battle in the fourth inning, as he threw 20 pitches to three hitters as the D-backs got Bryce Jarvis up in the bullpen. He threw a nasty changeup at the knees to strike out Freddy Fermin and end the frame after picking off Hunter Renfroe.

“His changeup was in play, and that’s a very key pitch for him,” manager Torey Lovullo said. “The first go-round before he got banged up, it was a pitch he was leaving out over the plate. The pitch was very, very effective and he had a lot of confidence in it.”

Montgomery got four swings and misses on 19 changeups and six foul balls.

“It got me through the game,” Montgomery said. “I was a little wild with everything else. My four-seam and my changeup really got me through, got me some swing and miss when I needed it.”

A couple slick defensive plays from second baseman Ketel Marte and third baseman Eugenio Suarez helped him get through a six-pitch fifth inning to end his night on a high note.

This has been a difficult season for the veteran, whose ERA is still 6.11. However, four of his last five starts have lasted at least 5.0 innings with three earned runs or fewer. Montgomery’s return brought the D-backs’ rotation back up to five arms, as they will count on the southpaw to provide quality innings in a tight postseason race.

Marte hit a two-run home run and scored three times on Tuesday, while Gabriel Moreno drove in a pair of runs in the win. The D-backs evened the series after dropping the opener on Monday.

The rubber match is Wednesday at 5:10 p.m. Arizona’s Ryne Nelson (7-6, 4.78) starts against Kansas City’s Michael Wacha (7-6, 3.55).

The Associated Pres contributed to this report. 

