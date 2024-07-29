The Arizona Cardinals’ 2024 draft class has received positive reviews from outlets who critiqued the Cardinals’ player selections. How impactful will the individuals be for Arizona this year, though?

On Monday, CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso, who has been high on the Cardinals’ draft class in the past, named four Cardinals rookies to his 2024 NFL Preseason All-Rookie Team.

WR Marvin Harrison Jr. makes First Team All-Rookie

Harrison was one of two wide receivers projected to earn preseason All-Rookie honors along with the Giants’ Malik Nabers, who was taken two spots behind Harrison at No. 6 overall.

I simultaneously acknowledged how advanced he was as a route runner and marveled at his size/speed/ball skills combination. He seriously could catch 100 passes as a rookie, and he’ll generate some explosive plays down the field catching passes from Kyler Murray.

So far, the rookie wideout expected to take over WR1 duties has received rave reviews from his Cardinals teammates and coaches as training camp begins.

FanDuel Sportsbook has him with the second-highest odds to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year behind Bears quarterback Caleb Williams.

RB Trey Benson on First Team All-Rookie

Benson leads the pack ahead of the Panthers’ Jonathan Brooks (Second Team) and the Packers’ MarShawn Lloyd (honorable mention).

The first of four third-round picks by the Cardinals, Benson was selected with the No. 66 pick out of Florida State.

He will look to compete for carries with starting running back James Conner, who is coming off a 1,000-yard rushing season in 2023, and late-season acquisition Michael Carter.

Eventually, Benson’s complete game — that comes with sub 4.40 speed Conner does not have — along with fresh legs will catalyze a promotion to a prominent role on an offense that should be wide open and not struggle to score points.

Benson posted an official 40-yard time of 4.39 seconds at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine.

He finished with a combined 1,896 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns in two years at Florida State after transferring from Oregon.

Dadrion Taylor-Demerson named to Second Team among safeties

At safety, Taylor-Demerson comes in front of Raiders honorable mention Trey Taylor and behind First Team selections in the 49ers’ Malik Mustapha and the Chiefs’ Jaden Hicks.

He was selected by the Cardinals with the 104th pick out of Texas Tech.

In five seasons with the Red Raiders, he had 240 combined tackles, 10 interceptions and 23 passes defensed.

With the Cardinals set at safety with their tandem of Budda Baker and Jalen Thompson, it will be hard for Taylor-Demerson to see playing time on defense.

However, Baker does enter the final year of his contract this season, which could open the door for Taylor-Demerson in the future.

TE Tip Reiman an honorable mention

Reiman is listed behind the Patriots’ Jaheim Bell (Second Team) and the Raiders’ Brock Bowers (First Team).

Before being selected No. 82 overall, he spent four seasons at Illinois where he hauled in 41 receptions for 420 yards and five touchdowns.

While he was primarily a blocking tight end in college, Trapasso believes that Reiman could evolve into a pass catcher.

Reiman was one of most unique tight ends I’ve ever scouted. A hair under 6-5 and 270 pounds with immense blocking skill and untapped ability as a receiver because of his freaky athletic profile.

Reiman joins a tight end room led by the Cardinals’ leading pass catcher last year, Trey McBride, along with second-year tight end Elijah Higgins.