Kevin Durant is available to play in Team USA’s opening game of the 2024 Olympics on Sunday against Serbia after missing camp and all of the United States’ exhibition games due to a calf injury.

The Phoenix Suns forward has been working through a strained calf since Team USA opened camp on July 6. He missed all five exhibition games in the run up to the Olympics but practiced for the first time on July 19.

Durant will come off the bench, but his Suns teammate Devin Booker will start.

Durant enters his fourth Olympic basketball tournament as USA’s all-time leader in points (435) and points per game (19.6), sits at third in total rebounds (118) and blocks (16) and is fourth in assists (71). He has won three Olympic gold medals (2012, 2016, 2020).

Team USA’s Paris Olympics game schedule

Team USA will take on Serbia on Sunday at 8:15 a.m., South Sudan (July 31) and Puerto Rico (Aug. 3) in Group C of Olympic play.

The group stage, which consists of three games, will air on NBC.

