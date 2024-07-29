U.S. gymnast Jade Carey from Phoenix fought through an illness and qualified for the vault finals at the Paris Olympics on Sunday.

Carey is the reigning Olympic champion in floor, however, she fell during her routine in qualifying and will not have the chance to repeat.

“I haven’t been feeling the best the past few days but I gave it everything I had today,” Carey wrote on X after telling Olympics.com she had not been able to eat and lacked energy. “Thank you for all the support I have received. I’m so grateful.”

U.S. coach Brian Carey, Jade’s father, was not feeling well and missed training on Thursday, the team said.

Carey, who attended Mountain Ridge High School, performed two vaults and averaged a 14.433 score to qualify for the finals.

That was the third highest score behind leader Simone Biles of the United States (15.300) and Brazilian Rebeca Andrade (14.683).

Only two athletes per country can make the finals in each event, squeezing out American Jordan Chiles on vault, who recorded the fourth-highest score at 14.216.

Carey was the 2023 and 2024 U.S. vault bronze medalist after being crowned 2022 U.S. and World vault champion.

Simone Biles overcomes injury at Olympics

Biles had to perform with her left leg heavily taped after tweaking her calf during her warmup on floor exercise. She spent the rest of the afternoon walking around with a noticeable limp everywhere except the competition floor.

Shaking off what U.S. coach Cecile Landi described as a minor calf issue, Biles posted the top score in the all-around.

Biles finished at 59.566, clear of reigning Olympic champion and teammate Sunisa Lee. Biles will compete for individual gold medals in all-around, floor, beam and vault.

The heavily-favored Americans finished at 172.296, more than five points clear of second-place Italy (166.861) as they search for what they’re calling “redemption” following a runner-up finish to Russia three years ago.

Landi said Biles’ leg was feeling better as she moved through the events and expects her to be available going forward.

Biles, Lee and Chiles went 1-2-3 in the all-around during early qualifying, though Chiles will miss the all-around final due to the two-per-country rule.

Chiles will compete in the floor exercise finals. Lee will also get a shot at the uneven bars podium.

The women’s team final is Tuesday, and Carey will compete in the women’s vault final on Saturday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

