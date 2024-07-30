Josh Bell traded to Diamondbacks from Marlins

The Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday agreed to trade for first baseman Josh Bell in exchange for cash considerations or a player to be named later after Bell was designated for assignment by the Miami Marlins.

According to Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro, Arizona will owe Miami $2.25 million if it opts to pay for Bell.

The Miami Herald’s Craig Mish was first to report the trade.

The 31-year-old Bell was in his second season with the Marlins and is slashing .239/.305/.394 with a .699 OPS.

Bell has 34 walks to 88 strikeouts with 18 doubles, 14 home runs and 49 RBIs across 104 games this year.

In the month of July, he has found the long ball, smacking five home runs in his last seven games.

The Bell acquisition comes less than 24 hours after the D-backs lost starting first baseman Christian Walker to an oblique injury that manager Torey Lovullo labeled with a concern level that is “not minimal.”

“He’s going to get some imaging tomorrow morning,” Lovullo told reporters Monday. “He’s a very tough player, and I blame myself in a lot of different ways for this because I asked him to go out there every day. He’s only had probably 18, maybe 24 innings off this year.

“I got to be better at managing him, and I will once he gets out of this situation. Hopefully, we get really good results tomorrow morning. If we do, he’ll avoid a stint on the IL, but we won’t know until tomorrow morning.”

The D-backs had already added left-handed reliever A.J. Puk from the Marlins for prospects Deyvison De Los Santos and Andrew Pintar, the former of whom plays first and third base.

