Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Arizona Diamondbacks reliever Miguel Castro designated for assignemnt

Jul 30, 2024, 5:24 PM

Miguel Castro #50 of the Arizona Diamondbacks comes into the pitch against the Colorado Rockies at ...

Miguel Castro #50 of the Arizona Diamondbacks comes into the pitch against the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field on March 28, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Zac BonDurant/Getty Images)

(Photo by Zac BonDurant/Getty Images)

Kellan Olson's Profile Picture

BY KELLAN OLSON


Suns reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

Arizona Diamondbacks reliever Miguel Castro was designated for assignment on Tuesday following the day’s trade deadline.

Arizona acquired first baseman Josh Bell and reliever Dylan Floro on Tuesday after bringing in reliever A.J. Puk a few days earlier. The D-backs’ 40-man roster originally dropped to 39 back on Saturday when they DFA’d reliever Thyago Vieira before Bell’s arrival filled that spot. Room was then made for Floro with Castro’s departure.

Castro was signed as a free agent ahead of the 2023 season on a two-year, $9.4 million deal with a vesting option for 2024. That option was triggered when Castro reached 60 appearances.

The right-hander was often utilized in 2023 but never found solid consistency to be trusted in key situations. He posted a 4.31 ERA and 1.18 WHIP, numbers that are more positive than what his overall impact was. The late-season arrivals of Andrew Saalfrank and Ryan Thompson made Castro less needed.

RELATED STORIES

Castro’s role for the 2024 season was reduced and on April 23 he was placed on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation. He returned in mid-July and across three appearances and 5.0 innings allowed four earned runs on eight hits and two walks. In 13.2 innings this year Castro had a 5.68 ERA and 1.68 WHIP.

D-backs manager Torey Lovullo had more trust in relievers Justin Martinez and Joe Mantiply in middle relief this season, areas of a game where Castro would have been inserted in the past. With the additions of Floro and Puk to that group, Arizona’s got plenty of options and could mix those names in with the 7-8-9 run of Kevin Ginkel, Thompson and Paul Sewald.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Eugenio Suárez #28 of the Arizona Diamondbacks reacts after hitting a two run home run during the ...

Arizona Sports

Diamondbacks rock Nationals with rare 7-run, 2-out rally

The Arizona Diamondbacks responded to a five-run rally in the ninth inning of a walk-off win on Monday night with early fireworks on Tuesday.

28 minutes ago

Tanner Scott #66 of the Miami Marlins pitches against the Baltimore Orioles during the ninth inning...

Associated Press

Padres strengthen bullpen by adding Marlins All-Star Tanner Scott

The Padres added to their bullpen by acquiring All-Star left-hander Tanner Scott and right-hander Bryan Hoeing from the Marlins.

59 minutes ago

Mena...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks pitching prospect Cristian Mena’s season in jeopardy

The Diamondbacks' pitching depth took a hit, as Triple-A Reno placed prospect Crisitian Mena on the injured list. 

2 hours ago

CHRISTIAN WALKER...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks’ Christian Walker says MRI was good news all things considered

Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker brought up the possibility he could return from the injured list in three weeks.

2 hours ago

Nationals pitcher Dylan Floro...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks trade for Nationals reliever Dylan Floro

The Arizona Diamondbacks continued to beef up the bullpen by trading for Washington Nationals righty Dylan Floro, reports John Gambadoro.

5 hours ago

Arizona Diamondbacks injured first baseman Christian Walker...

Arizona Sports

Diamondbacks 1B Christian Walker heads to injured list with oblique strain

The Arizona Diamondbacks placed first baseman Christian Walker on the 10-day injured list on Tuesday with a left oblique strain.

6 hours ago

Arizona Diamondbacks reliever Miguel Castro designated for assignemnt