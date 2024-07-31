Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Diamondbacks pitching prospect Cristian Mena’s season in jeopardy

Jul 30, 2024, 6:47 PM

Mena...

D-backs vs. Dodgers on July 3, 2024. (Felisa Cardenas/Arizona Sports)

(Felisa Cardenas/Arizona Sports)

Alex Weiner's Profile Picture

BY ALEX WEINER


Diamondbacks reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

PHOENIX —  The Arizona Diamondbacks’ pitching depth took a hit on Tuesday, as Triple-A Reno placed prospect Cristian Mena on the seven-day injured list.

Mena suffered a forearm strain and will be shut down for the next eight weeks, farm director Shaun Larkin told Arizona Sports.

The injury is likely season-ending.

Mena last pitched on Thursday, getting through six innings with no earned runs, four hits and six strikeouts.

RELATED STORIES

In Triple-A this season, the 21-year-old has a 4.61 ERA, 102 strikeouts and 46 walks in 95.2 innings. He made his major league debut on July 3, allowing four earned runs in the first inning at the Los Angeles Dodgers before settling in and getting through two scoreless frames.

The D-backs have been shuffling their young pitchers with the impending returns of Eduardo Rodriguez and Merrill Kelly from the 60-day IL.

Slade Cecconi is working out of the bullpen now, and Yilber Diaz was optioned on Monday after making four starts. Arizona will run a four-man rotation through one cycle with Thursday’s off day keeping everyone on normal rest. Next week at the Cleveland Guardians, there is an open spot that will possibly feature the return of a veteran. Rodriguez and Kelly will throw simulated games on Wednesday.

Mena’s injury removes an option in case unexpected turbulence once again hits the rotation.

Arizona acquired Mena last offseason in a trade with the Chicago White Sox, sending outfielder Dominic Fletcher out. Mena is the No. 11 prospect in Arizona’s farm system ranked by MLB Pipeline and No. 12 by Baseball America.

Arizona Diamondbacks

CHRISTIAN WALKER...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks’ Christian Walker says MRI was good news all things considered

Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker brought up the possibility he could return from the injured list in three weeks.

44 minutes ago

Miguel Castro #50 of the Arizona Diamondbacks comes into the pitch against the Colorado Rockies at ...

Kellan Olson

Arizona Diamondbacks reliever Miguel Castro designated for assignemnt

Arizona Diamondbacks reliever Miguel Castro was designated for assignment on Tuesday following the day's trade deadline.

1 hour ago

Nationals pitcher Dylan Floro...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks trade for Nationals reliever Dylan Floro

The Arizona Diamondbacks continued to beef up the bullpen by trading for Washington Nationals righty Dylan Floro, reports John Gambadoro.

4 hours ago

Arizona Diamondbacks injured first baseman Christian Walker...

Arizona Sports

Diamondbacks 1B Christian Walker heads to injured list with oblique strain

The Arizona Diamondbacks placed first baseman Christian Walker on the 10-day injured list on Tuesday with a left oblique strain.

4 hours ago

Josh Bell, Miami Marlins...

Arizona Sports

Josh Bell traded to Diamondbacks from Marlins

The Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday agreed to trade for first baseman Josh Bell in exchange for cash considerations.

7 hours ago

Corbin Carroll...

Alex Weiner

Bittersweet win: D-backs mount remarkable comeback after Christian Walker injury

The D-backs mounted a wild comeback capped by a Corbin Carroll walk-off homer. But Christian Walker's injury is cause for concern.

19 hours ago

Diamondbacks pitching prospect Cristian Mena’s season in jeopardy