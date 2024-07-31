PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks’ pitching depth took a hit on Tuesday, as Triple-A Reno placed prospect Cristian Mena on the seven-day injured list.

Mena suffered a forearm strain and will be shut down for the next eight weeks, farm director Shaun Larkin told Arizona Sports.

The injury is likely season-ending.

Mena last pitched on Thursday, getting through six innings with no earned runs, four hits and six strikeouts.

In Triple-A this season, the 21-year-old has a 4.61 ERA, 102 strikeouts and 46 walks in 95.2 innings. He made his major league debut on July 3, allowing four earned runs in the first inning at the Los Angeles Dodgers before settling in and getting through two scoreless frames.

The D-backs have been shuffling their young pitchers with the impending returns of Eduardo Rodriguez and Merrill Kelly from the 60-day IL.

Slade Cecconi is working out of the bullpen now, and Yilber Diaz was optioned on Monday after making four starts. Arizona will run a four-man rotation through one cycle with Thursday’s off day keeping everyone on normal rest. Next week at the Cleveland Guardians, there is an open spot that will possibly feature the return of a veteran. Rodriguez and Kelly will throw simulated games on Wednesday.

Mena’s injury removes an option in case unexpected turbulence once again hits the rotation.

Arizona acquired Mena last offseason in a trade with the Chicago White Sox, sending outfielder Dominic Fletcher out. Mena is the No. 11 prospect in Arizona’s farm system ranked by MLB Pipeline and No. 12 by Baseball America.

