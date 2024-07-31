Close
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Diamondbacks rock Nationals with rare 7-run, 2-out rally

Jul 30, 2024, 7:57 PM | Updated: 8:00 pm

Eugenio Suárez #28 of the Arizona Diamondbacks reacts after hitting a two run home run during the ...

Eugenio Suárez #28 of the Arizona Diamondbacks reacts after hitting a two run home run during the first inning against the Washington Nationals at Chase Field on July 30, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona Diamondbacks responded to a five-run rally in the ninth inning of a walk-off win on Monday night with early fireworks on Tuesday.

Arizona scored 11 runs in the first three innings off former D-backs left-hander Patrick Corbin.

Third baseman Eugenio Suarez took the cleanup spot in the order after Christian Walker was placed on the injured list and looked the part right away with a two-run homer in the first inning.

Suarez’s smash was his eighth home run in July after he entered the month with six. He will end the month with a one-dot OPS for July, and his 25 RBIs is the most in a calendar month by a D-back since Eduardo Escobar’s 28 in August 2021.

The second inning began with a Kevin Newman single sandwiched by two outs. Geraldo Perdomo scored Newman with a single, and then after Ketel Marte singled, five straight RBI hits followed. It was a Gabriel Moreno two-RBI double, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. double, Suarez single, Randal Grichuk double and Jake McCarthy double.

That was the fifth time in franchise history the D-backs recorded seven hits in a row, the first since 2013, per Arizona Diamondbacks communications.

A RBI single for Marte and sac fly via Moreno were responsible for runs Nos. 10 and 11 in the third inning.

A win for Arizona would clinch a series victory, extending an undefeated streak of series that goes back to late June.

